Fluor Awarded Position on U.S. General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule Contract

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) awarded the company a position on the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a 5-year base period with three 5-year option periods.

As a company selected for a position on the contract, Fluor is now eligible to compete for task orders within the Facilities Category and the Professional Services Category of the GSA MAS. These categories include 10 unique Special Item Numbers that align with Fluor’s top North American Industry Classification Systems spending profiles.

“It is an honor to be selected to support the GSA and to help provide greater efficiency to federal government agencies,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Mission Solutions business. “This award aligns with our strategy to expand our professional technical services capabilities and enables us to grow our expertise with existing customers as well as new federal government agencies. Fluor’s position on this contract provides our customers with access to the company’s innovative solutions.”

The MAS is a long-term government-wide contract with commercial firms that provides access to a full range of management and consulting services at fair and reasonable prices. This can improve a federal agency's performance and help it meet mission goals. The Facilities Category provides operation and maintenance services to federal customers. The Professional Services Category provides innovative solutions to professional engineering, program management and logistic needs.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

