Theradiag: Signing of a Distribution Agreement with BIOSYNEX of Their AMPLIQUICK SARS-CoV-2 PCR Test

THERADIAG (ISIN : FR0004197747, Mnémonique : ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics of autoimmune diseases and theranostics, and BIOSYNEX (ISIN : FR0011005933, Mnémonique : ALBIO), leader on the Rapid Diagnostic Test market in France, announce the signing of a distribution agreement.

Following acquisition of shares on the market and its participation in THERADIAG's rights issue in November 20211, BIOSYNEX held 2,468,932 shares on November 29, 2021, representing 18.82% of THERADIAG's capital2.

Within this context, constructive discussions have taken place between the management of BIOSYNEX and THERADIAG with the aim of identifying areas of cooperation and performance improvement and implementing specific action plans.

In this respect, an initial two-year distribution agreement was signed between THERADIAG and BIOSYNEX for the AMPLIQUICK SARS-CoV-2 PCR test from BIOSYNEX, which will be promoted in hospitals by THERADIAG, which benefits from a strong presence in hospitals, and in particular in the vast majority of University Hospitals.

As an extension of this first contract, BIOSYNEX and THERADIAG intend to explore the possibilities of developing joint projects.

In addition, it is already envisaged that the Board of Directors of THERADIAG will include a representative of BIOSYNEX whose appointment will be submitted to the vote of the shareholders at the latest at the next THERADIAG General Meeting.

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered “theranostics” testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, Theranostics aims to help clinicians set up “customized treatment” for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER® range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2020, the Company posted revenue of €10.4 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: https://www.theradiag.com/

About Biosynex

Founded in 2005 and based in Illkirch-Graffenstaden in Alsace, a major player in public health with more than 200 employees, the French laboratory Biosynex designs, manufactures and distributes Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs). In their professional version, they offer better medical care for patients thanks to the speed of their result and their simplicity of use. In their self-test version, they allow patients to self-monitoring various pathologies thus ensuring better prevention and accelerating the demand for care. Biosynex is the leader in the RDT market in France and is the only player to fully control its value chain thanks to its technology platform, which can be used in a variety of applications and is adapted to different types of users such as laboratories, hospitals, doctors and the general public. More information on www.biosynex.com

_________________________

1 THERADIAG press release of November 24, 2021

2 BIOSYNEX press release of November 29, 2021.