KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Foursight Capital Automobile Receivables Trust 2022-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by Foursight Capital Automobile Receivables Trust 2022-1 (“FCRT 2022-1”), an asset backed security collateralized by a pool of auto loans.

FCRT 2022-1 represents the eleventh rated term ABS securitization for Foursight Capital LLC (“Foursight” or the “Company”). This transaction will be collateralized by approximately $293.7 million of mostly near-prime automobile loans secured by new and used vehicles. As of the December 24, 2021 statistical cutoff date, the weighted average credit score, interest rate, original term and remaining term were 637, 12.47%, 72 months and 62 months, respectively. The average loan amount was $20,688, and 86.3% of the loans were secured by used vehicles. Up to 25% of the total collateral pool will be prefunded at closing, and additional eligible loans may be purchased during the prefunding period, which ends on May 26, 2022.

Credit enhancement for the notes consists of subordination (except for the Class E Notes), overcollateralization, a reserve account funded at closing and with each additional funding, and excess spread. Foursight will use the net proceeds from the issuance of the notes to pay down existing warehouse debt and for general operating purposes.

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and Foursight’s historical static pool data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment on the originator and servicer, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

