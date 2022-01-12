Rockgas Signs with PDI Logistics Cloud to Innovate its LPG Operations in New Zealand

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of leading software solutions for the convenience retailer and petroleum wholesaler industries, announced today that Rockgas, a Firstgas Group company and New Zealand’s largest LPG retailer, has chosen PDI Logistics Cloud to transform, innovate, and automate its LPG logistics operations.

PDI Logistics Cloud solves the unique needs of fuel haulers to help them gain visibility and control from the terminal to the pump. With a modern and innovative solution that streamlines logistics workflows and the delivery of actionable insights in real time, PDI Logistics Cloud will allow Rockgas to leverage its existing resources and increase transparency to optimize operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance supply chain visibility.

“The first trucks are already in operation using the new system. Soon all our operators will benefit from the comprehensive functionality of PDI Logistics Cloud, such as a focus on preventing LPG runouts, reducing mileage, boosting productivity, maximizing transparency, increasing payload utilization, ensuring compliance, and digitalizing operations,” said Jo Crawford, General Manager, Rockgas.

As part of the deployment, Rockgas has transitioned to a paperless dispatch process, with the PDI solution eliminating the need for printing invoices and other customer communications, which are now being sent digitally and automatically.

“Rockgas has been a PDI customer for over 10 years, and we are excited to renew our relationship with them as they move from a legacy set of solutions to a future-proof, state-of-the-art solution suite,” said Sin Hin Wong, Managing Director and Vice President of Sales APAC, PDI. “PDI will continue to deliver on our commitment to help our customers in New Zealand and the Asia Pacific market with cloud-based solutions that accelerate our customers’ digital journey.”

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. For more information about PDI, visit us at www.pdisoftware.com.

About Rockgas

Rockgas is part of Firstgas Group. Their vision is to lead the delivery of New Zealand’s energy in a changing world; and their mission is to safely and reliably deliver energy that’s affordable and accessible to Kiwi families and businesses.

Rockgas is New Zealand’s largest LPG retailer serving over 125,000 customers from nine branches and a network of 27 franchises throughout the north and south Island of New Zealand. It delivers 45kg bottles to homes for gas cooking, heating, and hot water needs, as well as providing LPG tanks for business gas essentials. Rockgas also has a network of more than 180 Refill & Save locations throughout the country. Firstgas Group is right behind helping New Zealand meet net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and is investigating how it can produce or import bioLPG to supply its Rockgas customers in the future.