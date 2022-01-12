New Addition to Brother RuggedJet Mobile Printer Series Features Significant Advancements in Connectivity, Durability and Speed

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. (BMS) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation and award winning provider of mobile, desktop and industrial printing, labeling and safety signage solutions, today introduces two new high-performance additions to its popular lineup of RuggedJet mobile label and receipt printers. The new RJ-3200 models, including three-inch RJ-3230BL and RJ-3250WBL thermal printers, build on the performance and durability of the popular RuggedJet series, adding new connectivity and usability features for even faster, more reliable on-the-go printing with less down time.

Technology built around your business

As the next generation to the popular Brother RuggedJet 4200 series, the RJ-3200 was developed around the demands of an increasingly fast-paced working environment, with significant advancements made to both hardware and software. A new, state-of-the-art microprocessor enables users to quickly connect – and stay connected - to print on the go using a variety of connectivity options, including Bluetooth®, WiFi® and AirPrint®*. The longer-lasting smart Li-Ion battery is designed to last a full workday and comes equipped with multiple charging options like simultaneous firmware updates, which allow users to recharge batteries and update the printer overnight, minimizing downtime during work hours. Molded rubber housing and extra internal protection add to the printer’s enhanced durability, which includes six-foot drop protection and 1m tumble testing*.

“Customers have come to expect more, and down-time is no longer an option for a business or its technology solutions,” said David Crist, President of Brother Mobile Solutions. “Retailers, for instance, have to adapt more quickly to pricing and inventory changes, or a lot more variation in where and how customer transactions are handled. The new RuggedJet 3200 is a connectivity powerhouse that allows users to quickly connect and stay connected. At the same time, the printers are durable, simple, and light enough to keep up with even the busiest associates on the floor, in the stock room and anywhere else they may need it.”

Enhanced Performance and Reliability

Ravi Panjwani, Vice President at Brother Mobile Solutions, notes: “We were already starting off with some of the industry’s leading technology in the RuggedJet series, but to stay at the forefront of users’ needs, we continuously innovate, reimagine and iterate. With the RuggedJet 3200 series, we’ve kept many foundational features that our customers have come to rely on, but we believe we’ve incorporated a high-value range of technology enhancements at just the right time.”

Features in the new RJ-3200 lineup include:

Connectivity : Quick NFC pairing, iOS® and AirPrint compatibility**, Bluetooth 5.0 and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as options for wired connections .

: Quick NFC pairing, iOS® and AirPrint compatibility**, Bluetooth 5.0 and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as options for wired connections Durability: Exterior elastomer molding, internal shock absorbers, tumble tested 100 times from 1m height, up to 1.8m (6 feet) drop protection* and IP54 rated for dust and moisture resistance.

Exterior elastomer molding, internal shock absorbers, tumble tested 100 times from 1m height, up to 1.8m (6 feet) drop protection* and IP54 rated for dust and moisture resistance. Smart Li-Ion battery : Long-lasting 3,000mAh battery, plus battery health and replacement insights.

: Long-lasting 3,000mAh battery, plus battery health and replacement insights. Fast: Latest high-spec ASIC CPU reduces time to first print by 48%, along with industry-leading print speeds of up to 5ips***.

Latest high-spec ASIC CPU reduces time to first print by 48%, along with industry-leading print speeds of up to 5ips***. Support: “At your side” service and tech support, along with a two-year Premier Limited Warranty, including printheads.

“At your side” service and tech support, along with a two-year Premier Limited Warranty, including printheads. Security: The latest 802.1 security protocols and WPA3 encryption.

The latest 802.1 security protocols and WPA3 encryption. Pre-installed conductor plate: Compatible with optional single or 4-bay docking station.

Compatible with optional single or 4-bay docking station. Simple integration: Seamless integration and no-cost implementation support to quickly and affordably upgrade from your current labeling technology.

The RJ-3200 printers can be used for multiple labeling and receipt printing applications in industries such as retail, transportation and logistics, public safety, cannabis and healthcare. Learn more about the new RJ-3200 series printers and other RuggedJet printers here.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile, desktop and industrial printing and labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

*Drop protection up to 1.8m, measured in a controlled test environment, without IP54 protective case.

**AirPrint compatibility only available in the RJ-3250WBL model.

***Based on ISO/IEC 24734 (after first set of ISO test pages).