Roger & AgTrax™ Announce a Strategic Integration Partnership

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roger®, an independent digital technology solution for the dry bulk freight industry, announced today that it has formed a strategic integration partnership with AgTrax, an industry leading grain accounting software firm based in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Under the partnership, Roger and AgTrax will integrate their digital solutions to allow mutual agribusiness customers access to their intuitive data platforms. This seamless flow of information between systems will digitize older manual business processes and streamline business operations, resulting in fewer manual errors and more new business with faster payments.

“Roger is always listening to our users and exploring ways to create efficiencies in the industry. The Roger Partnership Program was established for key opportunities such as this. We’ve heard loud and clear that integrating with AgTrax is something that many of our customers wanted to see,” said Jeff Schreiner, CEO of Roger. “This partnership with AgTrax will increase accuracy and timeliness of data, which translates to more new business and faster payments for our users. We saw an opportunity to help eliminate slower processes, organize data and communicate directly with our users’ existing systems.”

About Roger LLC

Roger LLC develops digital tools to help shippers and carriers unlock the power of their bulk freight networks by digitizing the entire shipping process, including scheduling, finding freight counterparties, dispatching, tracking, payment, and transportation compliance and risk management. Roger’s platform was developed working alongside more than 500 trucking companies and the company’s initial charter members, The Andersons, Inc., Bushel, Cargill, Consolidated Grain and Barge Co., Koch Fertilizer and The Scoular Company. The company’s mission is to create an innovative neutral and data secure platform that brings trust and transparency to the bulk freight industry and solves some of the industry’s biggest challenges. Learn more at rogerthat.com.

About AgTrax™

AgTrax is known as the Industry Standard in Grain Accounting systems, offering an array of comprehensive, reliable integrated software programs and complete systems designed specifically for grain elevators, fertilizer companies, cooperatives, ethanol production facilities, feed stores, agronomy service providers, petroleum providers and other types of businesses in agriculture. Agribusiness accounting is the core of what we do, but the diversity in our system architecture and introduction of integrated partner applications makes us the best fit for any agribusiness. Learn more at agtrax.com.