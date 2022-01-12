First Insight Achieves Expansive Growth During 2021; FI Customers’ Revenues Represent Over $750 Billion Globally

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Insight, the world’s leading Next-Gen Experience Management (XM) technology platform that is transforming how companies make better decisions leading to a sustainable future, today announced that it has extended its partnerships with world class companies including Caleres, Kohl’s, Rockport, rue21 and Zippo.

First Insight’s Next-Gen Experience Management (XM) technology platform has been instrumental in helping these and other companies mitigate the challenges brought on by the ongoing pandemic, such as global supply chain disruptions, price volatility and inflation, the need for digitization, and increased sustainability mandates.

First Insight delivers a competitive advantage to its partners by marrying predictive analytics with the invaluable data made available by listening directly to their consumers, stakeholders, and suppliers.

First Insight’s Next-Gen XM technology platform’s capabilities include improving the customer, product, brand, and employee experience. Businesses that harness insights across these four pillars have improved decision-making across merchandising strategy, assortments, pricing, reputation, and sustainability, all of which increase the bottom line.

Through consistent, industry-leading investment in engineering and R&D, First Insight launched major new capabilities in October and December 2021 including Customer Driven Assortment Analysis and new capabilities for Marketing & Segmentation.

The recent product launches deployed the latest proven technological components and expanded customer reach and user adoption. All of these capabilities, along with First Insight’s unique Risk Alert offering, support users’ sustainability and ESG initiatives by enabling sustainable operations that reduce environmental impact and avoid the launch of offensive messaging or offerings that would damage revenues and brand reputation.

“Caleres is committed to bringing maximum value to our customers and our retail partners,” said Keith Duplain, President – St. Louis Branded Portfolio at Caleres. “Since 2015, First Insight has provided our functional teams and brands with actionable consumer insights in this ever-changing retail environment, and now informs our strategic pricing initiatives that are business-critical in this dynamic market.”

The Rockport Company has expanded their use of First Insight across the REEF and Rockport brands. “First Insight is an invaluable tool enabling us to expand the REEF brand into new channels with customer-informed confidence,” said Jeff Gushard, head of strategy at The Rockport Company. “Our Rockport brand team leverages First Insight across the entire development cycle, from understanding our customers’ ‘new normal’ of footwear coming out of the pandemic to informing our sell-in to our retail partners with predictive insight into what will resonate with their customer base. We continue to find new ways to drive brand value from the insights we gain from the First Insight platform.”

“First Insight has had a profound impact on the growth of our business,” said Lucas Johnson, AVP of Global Marketing at Zippo. “Vetting our assortments through the First Insight platform has dramatically enhanced our inventory efficiency across the value chain, empowering our key accounts to place their buys with confidence. Our retail partners have noticed the improvement and they appreciate the win-win.”

Greg Petro, CEO, First Insight, said, “Every business needs to understand in much greater detail today how to satisfy the consumer, not simply with the right product at the right price, but also by making more sustainable, less risky decisions, while elevating their offerings. While companies across the globe have been forced to adjust to a new normal of supply chain disruptions, shortages, and variant outbreaks, consumers have become more demanding than ever—they want to shop wherever, whenever, seamlessly, and with nearly instantaneous delivery. The unique and often surprising insights that companies learn when they utilize First Insight data not only improve profits, but can also prevent costly mistakes, bad product decisions, and even damaged reputations.”

First Insight will again be participating at NRF 2022. Meetings can be scheduled using this link.

About First Insight, Inc.

First Insight, the world’s leading Next-Gen Experience Management (XM) technology platform, is transforming how companies make better decisions leading to a sustainable future. Customers include the world’s leading retailers, brands, sporting goods companies, department stores, consumer products companies, CPG, mass merchants and wholesalers. For further information, please visit: www.firstinsight.com.