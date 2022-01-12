One Inc’s Top-Tier Client Stable Grows as Mercury Insurance Launches ClaimsPay®

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, has announced Mercury Insurance, a national top 30 property and casualty carrier, has launched One Inc’s ClaimsPay platform to transform its claims disbursement experience integrated with Guidewire’s ClaimCenter.

Los Angeles-based Mercury Insurance, which was recently recognized by Forbes as on one of America’s Best Insurance Companies for 2022, provides comprehensive coverage options for auto, home, condominium, renters, and business insurance, as well as mechanical protection. With more than 60 years of service and operating in 11 states, Mercury joins a growing list of top-tier carriers using One Inc, including five of the 15 largest insurance companies in the U.S., eyeing to streamline enterprise disbursement processes as a point of competitive differentiation.

“Mercury is one of the most trusted carriers in America, and we’ve earned this trust by putting the needs of our customers and partners first,” says Randall Petro, Mercury Insurance Vice President and Chief Claims Officer. “ClaimsPay allows us to speed up the claims payment process so we can quickly and efficiently transfer claims payments to our customers and partners using a variety of digital payment options.”

By selecting One Inc’s ClaimsPay, Mercury will cut time and effort used in distributing out its claims, streamline its claims workflow, reduce cycle time and costs, and take advantage of digitalization to expedite and enhance customer experiences at an increasingly crucial touchpoint.

“Digitizing claims is a transformative initiative for any insurer, and we were thrilled to be selected by Mercury, a company that is deservedly recognized for providing value to their policyholders across the country,” said Ian Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer at One Inc. “As large carriers further diversify their policy offerings and place more focus on modernizing their claims workflow, it is imperative to work with a technology partner who understands their business, operational complexities, and the subtleties involved in processing claims across their product lines. This is a major win for One Inc and proves that being built by and for insurers makes all the difference.”

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payment platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal, auto, homeowners and renters insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned “A” ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study,SM recognized as one of the “Best Insurance Company in America for 2022” by Forbes and four consecutive “Best Auto Insurance Company” awards from Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.