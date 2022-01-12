Liane V Launches Lash Line With Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC, (BBB) announced today the launch of it’s newest collection with multiple threat musician, beauty influencer, comedian, model, actress, and dancer Liane V, LianeVBeauty.com. The site will go live Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 with an innovative new beauty line to include Mega Magnetic Strips, Classic Strips, Magnetic Clusters, and a Magnetic Liner. Additional beauty product categories to follow!

The classic and magnetic false eyelashes come in 15 different styles and have fun and flirty names like First Class, Trendsetter, Dreamer, Island Girl, Coffee Lover, Manifest, Booked & Busy, Blessed, CEO, Hustlin’, and Ladies’ Night Out to name a few. The lashes have the look and feel of mink but are synthetic and cruelty-free. From the office to cocktails, boardroom to bedroom, snapping sultry selfies to relaxing poolside, there is a style of lashes that will fit any mood or moment.

“When I put lashes on, I look and feel more confident. It changes your appearance instantly and has such a transformative power,” smiles Liane V. “I wanted to design lashes for everyone, to give all individuals the opportunity to unleash their inner self-confidence and make their everyday routine more beautiful.”

Each pair of lashes is made of 100% Luxe Vegan silk and can be re-worn up to 20 times. Application is quick and easy! Once the intense black eyeliner is applied, wait 30 seconds before placing the magnetic strip along the lash line. Bonus! The magnetic lashes have twelve invisible mega magnets holding them in place. More magnets will allow for the customization of band size without compromising adherence strength so you can cut and shape them to fit your lid.

The Magnetic Clusters are individual magnet lashes that come in short, medium, long, and extra-long. Whether you want a natural or glam look, these lashes can be reshaped or adorned however desired and best used with the highly pigmented Easy Fix Magnetic Liner.

“I wanted to make sure these lashes were beginner-friendly, so that they could be accessible to everyone and comfortable to wear,” Liane continues.

This venture marks the latest endeavor from Toni Ko, the entrepreneur behind Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC. Toni has long been one of the most powerful forces in the beauty industry. “False eyelashes create a dramatic impact and accentuate an eye’s shape,” mentions Toni. “Lashes enhance your look where you see immediate and amazing results.”

Prices are $15 for the Magnetic Liner, $20 for the Classic Strip styles, $25 for the Magnetic Strip styles, and $30 for the Magnetic Clusters. More beauty product categories to roll out in the future for Liane V Beauty.

To purchase and learn more, visit LianeVBeauty.com.

About Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC

Launched in 2019, Bespoke Beauty Brands is the new-age beauty incubator, restructuring the beauty business one brand at a time. In partnership with influencer entrepreneurs, BBB manages everything from concept creation to distribution. Based in Los Angeles, California, Bespoke Beauty Brands was founded by Toni Ko. Toni is a serial entrepreneur with a track record in developing and building successful brands. Toni founded her first company, NYX Cosmetics, which was acquired by L’Oréal in 2014. Since then, she has kept busy with several successful ventures.