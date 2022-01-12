An Affiliate of The Beekman Group Recapitalizes P&R Dental Strategies, A Premier Dental Insights Company

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beekman Group is pleased to announce that an affiliate of Beekman Investment Partners IV (“Beekman”) has acquired P&R Dental Strategies ("P&R" or the "Company"), the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence and claim review services to support a variety of dental industry stakeholders, alongside the P&R management team. Beekman’s investment will support P&R’s accelerated growth in existing and new markets.

Founded in 1996, P&R has become the market-leading provider of big data analytics for the dental industry. P&R utilizes multiple, proprietary data assets and advanced analytics to drive valuable insights for dental payers and suppliers. Beekman partnered with the existing P&R management team, who will continue to lead the growth of the business under Beekman’s ownership.

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R, stated, “We are thrilled to have partnered with The Beekman Group. Their experience and track record within the dental services and business services sectors were clear differentiators as we evaluated equity partners. We look forward to partnering together to achieve our strategic growth plans.”

"We were extremely impressed with P&R’s unique leadership position in the dental market and look forward to partnering with Paul and the rest of the management team at P&R.” Andrew Brown, Managing Director of Beekman, added, “The Company’s proprietary databases and unique, high ROI solutions create a compelling value proposition for its customers. We will continue to support P&R’s technology innovation initiatives such as DentaQual®, the dental industry’s first objective quality assessment platform, its successful Pronto® smart claim selection platform, and the enhancement of P&R’s informatics products with artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.”

TripleTree, LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to P&R Dental Strategies for this transaction. P&R’s closing in late December capped off the busiest quarter in Beekman’s 18 year history with over half a billion dollars in middle-market transactions closed across its private equity funds including new investments, divestitures and dividend recapitalizations.

About The Beekman Group

The Beekman Group is a private equity firm, based in New York City, focused on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare, business services, and consumer sectors. The firm partners with management teams who desire to be significant owners and create meaningful value by accelerating organic and acquisition growth initiatives. Beekman manages $1 billion in assets and has completed over 130 transactions since inception. For more information, please visit www.thebeekmangroup.com.

About P&R Dental Strategies

P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer, fee-for-service claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, business forecasting, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.

Website: https://www.pandrdental.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pandrdentalstrategies

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PandRDental