The Game Day Enters Partnerships With Sportsbooks in Recently Opened New York

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Gaming Commission has officially legalized the operation of sports betting platforms in the state. The Game Day, an affiliate partner to the major sportsbook operators, has secured partnerships with the four sportsbooks, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetRivers, and has begun to market NY specific promotions and offerings to in-state gamblers and bettors.

The newly opened New York sportsbook market is already showing record numbers in just the first week of going live. The Game Day offers operators the ability to quickly acquire bettors in the state and is currently in dialogue with the remaining five licensed operators who are expected to go live in NY shortly pending regulatory approval.

“We are excited that New York state has finally opened up to mobile sports gaming. We predict that the state will quickly equal or surpass New Jersey and Nevada as the leaders in sportsbook revenue and handles,” said Matt Heiman, CEO, The Game Day. “The Game Day’s vast and diverse content offerings will continue to provide sportsbook partners with significant opportunities to engage with a range of bettors from amateurs to professionals in the Empire State and beyond.”

ABOUT THE GAME DAY

The Game Day, a digital sports media company for the next generation of fans, betting and fantasy enthusiasts, leverages leading influencers, athletes, and talent across the sports universe. The Game Day provides the latest in news, entertainment, real-time updates and resources including odds, expert picks, and direct access to affiliated sportsbooks and promotions to its community of more than 5.8 Million Followers and gamblers from all walks of life. The platform’s original content and social content distribution makes the betting experience more accessible and entertaining, empowering fans and gamblers in their gaming decisions. The Game Day Network and its content can be found across Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.