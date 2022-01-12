NovoDynamics Helps Leading U.S. Dental Insurer Fight Fraud, Waste and Abuse

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NovoDynamics, Inc., the proven AI and image analysis company for healthcare, today announced that Delta Dental of New Mexico has signed an agreement to integrate NovoHealth® Dental into its dental insurance claims processing system. Delta Dental of New Mexico is the latest dental benefits company to join other major U.S. insurers on the NovoDynamics® NovoHealth® Dental platform, which has already processed millions of insurance claims and identified significant savings for customers.

“We’ve seen first-hand the cost-savings and improved efficiencies NovoHealth Dental is achieving for other dental plans. We were impressed with the results and we’re confident NovoHealth Dental will become the industry-standard AI platform for the entire Dental industry,” noted Lou Volk III, president and CEO, Delta Dental of New Mexico.1

The NovoDynamics® NovoHealth® Dental platform streamlines payor workflows with greater speed and effectiveness than manual clinician review, accurately pinpointing anomalies almost instantaneously. According to NovoDynamics CEO David Rock, “NovoHealth Dental automatically identifies claim anomalies across all submitted claims before they are paid, dramatically improving processing accuracy and approval speed.”

In addition to performing payment integrity, NovoHealth Dental offers automatic claim quality assessments, provider outlier detections and disease assessments. It can ensure claims have all the required attachments and that each radiograph includes the necessary anatomical markers. It can determine if a provider’s behavior differs from similar providers’ behavior. And NovoHealth Dental can also review anatomical markers on submitted radiographs to determine if periodontal or crown procedures are appropriate.

“By processing claims with our AI platform, analysts can quickly identify fraudulent, abusive or wasteful practices, which will save patients, providers and payors time and money,” added Rock. “We’re excited about partnering with companies like Delta Dental of New Mexico and, ultimately, helping millions of Americans trust that the care they receive from their dentists is appropriate and that their insurance claims will be processed as quickly and accurately as possible.”

About Delta Dental of New Mexico

Delta Dental of New Mexico (DDNM) is a not-for-profit corporation that has been providing dental benefit plans since 1971. DDNM is a member of the Delta Dental Plans Association, America’s largest, most experienced dental benefits system. Together, the Delta Dental Plans provide coverage to more than 78 million Americans and operate the nation’s largest network of participating dentists.

About NovoDynamics

NovoDynamics improves quality of care and streamlines insurance claim processing for health care payors, providers, and patients, through innovative solutions built with its proven artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced image analysis technologies. The NovoDynamics® NovoHealth® Dental platform saves time and money by analyzing dental insurance claims in real time; delivering accurate, objective clinical assessments; deterring fraud, waste, and abuse; and accelerating reimbursements. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan and initially backed by In-Q-Tel, the venture capital arm of the CIA, NovoDynamics has applied its AI expertise to successfully solve complex problems for commercial enterprises, governments and academic institutions since 2001. For more information, follow NovoDynamics on LinkedIn and Twitter (@NovoDynamics), or visit www.NovoDynamics.com.

1 Delta Dental is a registered trademark of the Delta Dental Plans Association. These products and/or services are not approved or endorsed by the Delta Dental Plans Association.