Medisca Signs Deal as Exclusive Global Distributor outside the USA & Israel for the Padagis Line of ORA Products

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On December 9, 2021, Medisca entered into an exclusive global manufacture, supply, license and distribution agreement with Padagis (formerly, the Rx Division of Perrigo) for their ORA Product Line consisting of the following Padagis products in finished form: ORA-Plus®, ORA-Sweet®, ORA-Sweet® SF, ORA-Blend®, and ORA-Blend® SF. With this, Medisca has exclusive distribution rights on all global markets except the United States and Israel, and non-exclusive distribution rights with contractual benefits in Australia.

“This exclusive agreement reinforces Medisca’s commitment as a pioneer in personalized medicine around the world,” says Panagiota Danopoulos, Senior Vice President Global Strategy & Innovation, Medisca. “Partnering with Padagis is another important step in expanding our reach, as we continue to build the power of Medisca brands into a global trailblazer across the pharmaceutical compounding, scientific lab, cosmetic, and other healthcare industries.”

Developed over 20 years ago by Paddock Laboratories, which was acquired by Perrigo in 2011, ORA products are manufactured by Padagis in Minnesota and are the longest-standing compounding oral vehicles on the market, with over 150 stability studies to support their use. In fact, this unmatched study portfolio is key to why many view ORA products as the go-to compounding oral vehicles across the globe. Outside of compounding, the ORA brand continues to make its mark, found in department stores as over the counter products and included as part of FDA-approved finished drugs.

“Until now, the ORA Product Line has used multiple distributors worldwide,” says Colter VanStedum, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, Padagis. “Our decision to centralize distribution through Medisca was heavily influenced by their global distribution capabilities. The ORA products have vast potential in critical patient care – especially pediatric care – and should be widely available to pharmacists, physicians, and most importantly, patients – in all markets across the globe. Creating this partnership was a strategic move to maximize positive impact to patients around the world.”

Danopoulos adds, “Medisca’s quality standard and international network are what allow an agreement like this to be signed. It is another key milestone in our commitment to growth and leadership, making a meaningful, sustainable difference in emerging markets.”

With this agreement, Medisca will also be filing international trademark applications in certain countries in its name.

About MEDISCA

MEDISCA is a global leader in healthcare with well-established footings in pharmaceutical compounding and advancements in scientific labs, cosmetics, other healthcare industries. For 30+ years, MEDISCA has been serving pharmacies and allied healthcare institutions with cutting-edge offerings and passionate commitment, developing a worldwide network dedicated to personalized medicine. Through genuine relationships, worry-free experiences, convenient processes, and strategic global partnerships, MEDISCA provides top-quality and innovative products, industry-leading services, and world-class support systems. For more information about MEDISCA, please visit www.medisca.com, and follow us on Twitter at @medisca.

About PADAGIS

PADAGIS is dedicated to improving the well-being of as many patients and consumers as possible by developing, manufacturing and distributing high quality, affordable specialized healthcare products. The company is a leading provider of extended topical and other specialty pharmaceuticals, employing over 1,300 people worldwide. Visit PADAGIS online at (http://www.padagis.com).