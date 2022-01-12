Zayo Group Strengthens Edge and SD-WAN Leadership with Acquisition of QOS Networks

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of fiber-based communications solutions, today announced the acquisition of QOS Networks, a leading provider of SD-WAN and edge managed services. This move positions Zayo as a premier provider of secure edge networking services, helping enterprise customers deploy, manage, and monitor their mission-critical SD-WAN and edge network environments.

Edge networks are seeing prolonged, strong growth, driven by users requiring applications to be delivered efficiently and ubiquitously across the enterprise from the edge. Solutions are shifting away from traditional private data center environments to edge and multi-cloud connectivity which enhance user productivity, reduce costs and improve the holistic customer experience. Zayo’s extensive fiber network, coupled with its optical and packet capabilities, is uniquely positioned to power the growth of the network edge and the rapid adoption of 5G and private wireless. These technologies are the critical foundation for distributed, multi-cloud capabilities.

Together, Zayo and QOS will create significant opportunities to leverage relationships with cloud hyperscalers investing in the edge, multi-tenant data centers investing in the core and carriers investing in fiber-to-the-tower (FTT). The combination of Zayo and QOS provides enterprise CIOs high quality network services with global reach, real-time control and visibility, and consistent security at every network endpoint.

“This acquisition represents our commitment to, and investment in, our edge-to-core, edge-to-cloud and edge-to-edge network services portfolio,” said Brian Lillie, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Zayo. “We are extremely well-positioned to be a leading provider of networking for the evolving edge at all layers – fiber, optical and packet – and for all players – enterprises, hyperscalers and carriers. This requires secure, software-defined intelligent network control, management and monitoring capabilities that our customers need in a highly dispersed, multi-cloud world.”

QOS Networks, founded in 2012, is the leading, independent managed service provider of SD-WAN solutions that help companies through digital transformation. QOS Networks provides enterprise-class SD-WAN hardware and software solutions, including VMWare’s VeloCloud solution, Versa and Palo Alto’s Prisma. QOS provides the world's best quality of service using a powerful AIops driven platform to empower IT teams and lines of business to be highly productive with complete solutions from edge-to-cloud. QOS Networks has deployed over 45,000 SD-WAN edge devices to large enterprises globally. As a division of Zayo, the QOS brand will be retained and will continue leading the industry.

“Joining forces with Zayo will bring our leading SD-WAN solutions into their already robust portfolio of communications infrastructure solutions,” said Frank Cittadino, CEO of QOS Networks. “Combining our end-to-end enterprise SD-WAN solutions and whiteglove services with Zayo’s best-in-class fiber and network expertise will allow us to unlock unique value for our customers in the software-defined layer. On behalf of everyone at QOS Networks we are excited for our next chapter with Zayo and we look forward to driving new solutions for our customers.”

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world's most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo's 126,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo's communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center connectivity solutions. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit https://zayo.com.

QOS Networks is the leading managed service provider helping companies through their digital transformation. At its core, QOS provides the world's best quality of service to empower IT teams and Lines of Business to be highly productive with complete solutions from edge to cloud. Headquartered in Irvine, California, QOS turns network data into actionable insights through advanced monitoring, analytics, and management – enabled by automation and AI – so customers can proactively discover opportunities that will strengthen their organization. For more information, please visit: qosnetworks.com.