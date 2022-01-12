Deep Lens and Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York Collaborate to Improve Clinical Trial Matching for Oncology Patients

COLUMBUS, OH & SYRACUSE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deep Lens and Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York (HOA CNY) today announced that they have entered into a collaboration to expand the clinical trial program and improve trial matching capabilities for the upstate New York-based practice. Deep Lens is a digital healthcare company that utilizes proprietary artificial intelligence-based technology solutions and other services to help improve efficiencies related to clinical trial recruitment and enrollment. Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY (HOA CNY) is a private comprehensive cancer center that has been serving patients in four locations across Central New York since 1982. This partnership will expand HOA CNY’s clinical research program by increasing the breadth of trials available to patients and it will accelerate the trial matching process, enabling patients the ability to get into trials faster.

“Clinical research has been a number one priority for our practice since our doors opened almost 40 years ago. We’ve worked hard to build and expand our clinical trial program so that all of our patients have every possible option to receive access to the newest therapies in development,” said Steven Duffy, MD at HOA CNY. “We’re delighted to partner with Deep Lens – the adoption of their progressive technology and other support services will help improve the speed and accuracy of matching patients to trials and will allow our staff the ability to focus more of their time on patient care.”

It is estimated that more than 15,000 oncology clinical trials are actively recruiting patients; however, fewer than 1 in 30 patients participate in a clinical trial. Limited trial site resources make it time-consuming to identify eligible patients, especially as trial protocols increase in complexity. The Deep Lens technology and other services support care teams by automating the identification of potentially eligible patients at the time of diagnosis and matching them to relevant trials in real-time.

“HOA CNY is an exceptional community-based oncology practice that already has deep relationships with leading institutions and organizations that provide them the ability to conduct and participate in clinical research,” said Tyrone Richardson, vice president, provider sales for Deep Lens. “Deep Lens’ technology will add to the already-robust HOA CNY research program by bringing more trials to the practice and improving efficiencies related to the matching and enrollment process. We are thrilled to help HOA CNY support its patient community by improving access to new therapies.”

Deep Lens’ VIPER will pre-screen all patients from HOA CNY’s EMR (OncoEMR) and integrate molecular data feeds from Caris Life Sciences, Guardant Health, Foundation Medicine as well as all pathology feeds to automatically identify qualified patients for clinical trials. Deep Lens’ pre-screening and clinical trial matching solution is provided at no cost to oncology practices.

Deep Lens is working with a significant number of community oncology practices representing every region in the U.S. It is estimated that approximately 85 percent of cancer patients are diagnosed and treated at local, community-based oncology practices. Deep Lens is committed to expanding important oncology research by making trials more accessible to a larger and more diverse population within these local community settings.

About Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York

Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York (HOACNY) was established in 1982 by John J. Gullo, MD and Santo M. DiFino, MD with a vision to serve the community by providing the highest level of quality care to patients dealing with cancer and blood disorders. Our team includes highly skilled nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, medical technologists, physicists, dosimetrists, radiation therapists, social workers, dieticians, physical therapists, oncology certified nurses and other gifted personnel to assist patients and their families to meet challenges throughout their journey. In conjunction with National Cancer Institute clinical research partners, we are also committed to clinical cancer research, with our patients and staff working together to find new and better treatments. For more information, visit: www.hoacny.com.

About Deep Lens

Deep Lens is a digital healthcare company focused on a groundbreaking approach to faster recruitment of the best-suited cancer patients to clinical trials. VIPER, Deep Lens’ integrated cloud platform, provides care teams with visibility and workflows that combine lab, EMR, and genomic data to match cancer patients to clinical trials and precision therapies at the time of diagnosis, accelerating recruitment and compressing study timelines to bring game-changing therapies to market sooner. Growing with sponsors, providers, and strategic partners, Deep Lens challenges the status quo so that patients can get the best therapies. For more information, visit www.deeplens.ai.