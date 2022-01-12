Ontic Signs License with AMETEK Sensors and Fluid Management Systems for Select Motor-Driven Fuel Flow Meters

CHATSWORTH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontic, an aerospace industry leading provider of ‘Extended Life Solutions’ for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) legacy and non-core products, has signed a new exclusive license agreement with AMETEK Sensors and Fluid Management Systems for select motor-driven fuel flow meter products fitted to various military engine derivatives including F100 and F108 series.

The fuel flow meter products are currently supported out of AMETEK’s Wilmington, Massachusetts and Reynosa, Mexico facilities and will be transitioned into Ontic’s Chatsworth, California facility throughout 2022.

Gareth Blackbird, COO of Ontic, said, “Ontic is pleased to sign its first license agreement with a new OEM partner in AMETEK. AMETEK has an established presence and reputation in the aerospace industry, and we are pleased that they understand the value of Ontic’s licensing business to ensure these parts will continue to be well supported through their remaining life. This particular license expands our product offering within military engine components.”

Elaine O’Neill, Business Unit Vice President of AMETEK Sensors and Fluid Management said, “The AMETEK license agreement with Ontic allows us to ensure strong end-of-life support for a legacy product line that continues to fly on military aircraft around the world. Transitioning the support of these flow meters to Ontic allows our technology teams to focus on expanded technology offerings delivering outstanding performance on new military and commercial platforms.”

Ontic maintains a global focus by supporting customers and licensing partners from manufacturing and MRO facilities in Chatsworth, California; Creedmoor, North Carolina; Plainview, New York; Cheltenham, Bolton and Staverton in the United Kingdom, and Singapore.

About Ontic

With over 47 years of aerospace product manufacturing and aftermarket support experience, Ontic provides FAA, CAAS, CAAC, TCCA, DCA, EASA Part 21 and 145 OEM support, including new and serviceable spares and repairs for over 7,000 established aircraft parts. Ontic’s portfolio of products, licensed or acquired from major OEMs such as Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, Safran, Thales and GE Aviation, span all major aircraft systems in both civil and military markets. For more information, please visit www.ontic.com.