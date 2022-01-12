PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® Program Breaks Ground on New Mortgage-Free Home for Injured Veteran and Family in Tennessee

U.S. Army Specialist Christopher Lewis and his family have officially broken ground on their future home in the Rucker Landing community by Centex in Murfreesboro. (Photo: Business Wire)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Last year U.S. Army Specialist Christopher Lewis was surprised with the life-changing news that he will receive a new mortgage-free home through PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program. Now, he and his family have officially broken ground on their future home in the Rucker Landing community by Centex in Murfreesboro.

“ Specialist Lewis has served our country with pride and we hope this new home will help ease his struggles and provide his family many future happy memories,” said Jason Boyer, Vice President of Construction Operations for PulteGroup’s Tennessee Division. “ We are thankful for the generosity of the many contractors and suppliers who will support this effort to build the Lewis family a beautiful new Centex home.”

The two-level, single-family home will be 2,700+ square feet, with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The home will be ready in spring 2022.

This will be the first home dedicated in the greater Nashville area through PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program. The home is being awarded in partnership with Building Homes for Heroes®, a national non-profit organization strongly committed to rebuilding lives and supporting the brave men and women who were injured while serving the country during the time of the wars in Iraq or Afghanistan.

U.S. Army Specialist Christopher Lewis

Army Specialist Christopher Lewis joined the military out of Nashville in 2002 and served for 10 years. Following in his family’s footsteps, he is the fifth generation to enlist. While serving in Iraq, Specialist Lewis’ company was 30 meters from an improvised explosive device (IED) when it was detonated. The explosion caused a traumatic brain injury, memory loss, and the temporary loss of his hearing and sight. Due to his combat inquiries, Lewis still suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and other physical injuries today.

For his service to his country, Specialist Lewis is the recipient of the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Good Conduct Medal, NATO Medal, National Defense Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Overseas Service Ribbon.

About Built to Honor®

PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program recognizes and thanks returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has built and donated more than 65 homes across the country. Built to Honor works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to identify veteran candidates. For more information about Built to Honor, go to builttohonor.org. Follow Built to Honor on Twitter: @BuiltToHonor and Facebook.com/BuiltToHonor.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.