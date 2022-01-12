Acxiom Announces Partnership with TransUnion to Make Scaled Data Actionable Across Streaming Media

CONWAY, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, today announced a data partnership with TransUnion via the TruAudience® Data Marketplace, enabling brands to utilize Acxiom’s powerful marketing audiences across the streaming media ecosystem. With Acxiom audiences in the TruAudience Data Marketplace, advertisers can fine-tune their digital audience strategy in new environments like CTV, audio, and gaming.

Acxiom has the most accurate addressable marketing data on individuals aged 18 and older in the U.S. to help marketers reach their audiences with relevance and respect. Acxiom focuses on creating the best possible audiences from the widest sources of data for marketers across a broad range of industries, including financial services, retail, automotive, travel and entertainment. Acxiom’s customer intelligence drives success for many of the world’s most respected brands. It’s just one of the many reasons Acxiom clients renew 95% of their contracts.

With TransUnion’s identity infrastructure and scaled coverage of streaming homes, advertisers can ensure their campaigns will deliver superior, data-driven results. The TruAudience Data Marketplace is a privacy-conscious, end-to-end solution for executing high-fidelity streaming and omnichannel campaigns with consistency and scale. The marketplace is also integrated with leading streaming publishers, DSPs, and SSPs.

“As the media ecosystem continues to evolve, Acxiom is excited to integrate with the TruAudience Data Marketplace to deliver precision at scale for advertisers,” said Conor Burgess, VP, Advanced TV at Acxiom. “The growth of CTV continues to exceed marketplace expectations and the partnership between Acxiom and the TruAudience Data Marketplace enables unprecedented reach while leveraging best in class data from Acxiom.”

“Our partnership with Acxiom will provide a boost to recognizing and reaching omnichannel audiences across the streaming media ecosystem,” said Michelle Swanston, VP of Customer Success and Data Marketplace at TransUnion. “Now available via the TruAudience Data Marketplace, Acxiom’s scaled data will power meaningful reach across tens of millions of smart TVs, smart speakers and gaming consoles.”

About Acxiom

Acxiom is a customer intelligence company that provides data-driven solutions to enable the world’s best marketers to better understand their customers to create better experiences and business growth. A leader in customer data management, identity, and the ethical use of data for more than 50 years, Acxiom now helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create millions of better customer experiences, every day. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®. A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

About TruAudience by TransUnion

Powered by a three-dimensional view of people, households and devices, TruAudience solutions provides precise, scalable identity to enable audience targeting and consumer engagement across offline, digital and streaming environments. To learn more, visit www.truaudience.com