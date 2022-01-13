ViacomCBS Partners with CommScope to Lead Industry Content Distribution Migration from Satellite to CDN IP

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) announced today that ViacomCBS launched FAVE and migrated its DABL and select SHOWTIME linear channels from satellite to Content Delivery Network (CDN) IP distribution using the CommScope DigiCipher Streaming system. The migration represents the first ViacomCBS services to be fully transitioned from satellite to CDN IP—leveraging existing CDN IP infrastructure for service distribution to CBS broadcast stations, DABL affiliates, and Showtime MVPDs throughout their US footprint instead of traditional satellite delivery. By partnering with CommScope throughout the decision-making process and investing in the DigiCipher Streaming system across the CBS, SHOWTIME, and Viacom international services, ViacomCBS is driving greater efficiencies and cost savings, eliminating geographic dependencies, and expanding its footprint to connect with larger audiences worldwide.

“Satellite bandwidth in the US will diminish by 60% in 2023 as a result of the successful 2020 FCC C-Band satellite auction. This creates an imperative for programmers to plan their eventual migration from satellite to CDN content distribution,” said Ric Johnsen, senior vice president and segment leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope. “Our DigiCipher Streaming system offers programmers like ViacomCBS a low-risk migration path that leverages their existing Integrated Receiver Decoders (IRDs) in the migration from satellite to CDN IP input, enables new distribution efficiencies, and eliminates service interruption.”

“The key to our decision was having the flexibility to choose a migration path and timeline that worked best for our unique business goals with the guarantee of zero service interruption,” said Hardys Eggum, senior vice president, Media Technology & Engineering, ViacomCBS. “CommScope’s solution provided a redundant design that avoided transport loss when we experienced a primary CDN outage in migrating the DABL service. This is an incredible milestone as we continue to accelerate our technology transformation.”

The CommScope DigiCipher Streaming distribution system includes the following components: ME-7000 HEVC encoding, TME-2020 multiplexing / encryption, VDP-1000 packaging, BNC network management, and DSR-4470 IRDs. The DigiCipher Streaming system allows consistent, unified control of the latest IRD platforms with both satellite and IP input. The CommScope Broadcast Network Manager (BNC) control system and business system interface API can be used for securely provisioning services across an entire IRD footprint. Additionally, the CommScope DigiCipher Streaming redundant CDN design allows for uninterrupted service in the event of major primary CDN outages.

