Wakefern Food Corp. Adopts Receipt Marketing Technology Powered by flexEngage

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--flexEngage, a global leader in dynamic receipt and transactional communications, today announces that they have been chosen by Wakefern Food Corp. to power its digital receipt marketing technology.

flexEngage offers personalized digital receipts for in store and online purchases, making the digital receipt program more enticing for customers.

“As our customers’ digital engagement continues to grow, the flexEngage and Wakefern partnership will elevate the post purchase experience,” said Elizabeth Goodbread, Director of Digital Commerce for Wakefern. “More dynamic, personalized messaging enhances the digital journey and drives loyalty.”

Wakefern is the largest retailer-owned supermarket cooperative in the U.S. with supermarket banners that include ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, the Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Dearborn Market.

“We believe flexEngage has the best receipt marketing platform and we look forward to providing Wakefern with another digital experience that we know their customers will appreciate,” said Tomas Diaz, CEO of flexEngage, Inc.

About flexEngage

flexEngage delivers custom-made transactional communications that reduce churn for brand-driven retailers. We believe that customer loyalty begins the moment after purchase. Customers like GNC, Hy-Vee, and The Vitamin Shoppe choose our white-glove service to turn their POS into a marketing machine, multiply the number of repeat purchases and extend their customer lifetime value. Learn more at https://www.flexengage.com/industry-grocery/.

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises nearly 50 member families who today independently own and operate close to 360 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com.