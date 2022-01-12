ENERGY FOCUS Announces Marketing Partnership with GRIDWISE™ to Promote the nUVo™ TRAVELER UVC Air Disinfector to its 300,000 Strong Rideshare and Delivery Driver Members Nationwide

SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies, has launched a promotional campaign with GRIDWISE, the leading gig-driver assistant mobile app that helps rideshare and delivery drivers maximize and track earnings, expenses, mileage and profitability, to market nUVo™ TRAVELER portable UVC air disinfectors to Gridwise members nationwide.

The partnership involves a dynamic digital marketing campaign within and outside of the GRIDWISE app to effectively reach its 180,000+ active gig-driver members across the country, offering special discounts and other opportunities to its member drivers and their passengers while facilitating a higher level of in-car driver and passenger air safety. Gridwise driver-members purchasing nUVo™ TRAVELER will receive specially designed car window decals to let their customers know they’ve taken extra steps to protect them with nUVo™ constant air disinfection.

nUVo™ by Energy Focus portable UVC air disinfectors include nUVo™ TRAVELER for cars and personal spaces and nUVo™ TOWER for larger rooms in homes and offices. Both nUVo™ Virus-Targeted Air Disinfectors apply the proven disinfecting power of UVC-254nm light to break the DNA and RNA strands of airborne pathogens and are designed to destroy 99.9%+ of these airborne pathogens such as molds, bacteria, and viruses, including influenza, coronavirus, and its variants, with one pass—or less than one second—through the devices. nUVo™ air disinfectors incorporate nUVoShield™ patent pending UVC blocker technology to safely enclose their powerful UVC lamps while maximizing airflow.

Scientific studies have shown that the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants transmit largely through aerosols. nUVo™ is designed to create personal and portable comfort zones and make life safer for people and those around them by intercepting and destroying airborne pathogens in real time. Both nUVo™ TRAVELER and TOWER have been independently validated by Intertek Microbiological Tests for reducing between 94.1-99.9% of various pathogens within half an hour in realistically sized spaces – 100 cubic feet and 1,000 cubic feet, respectively.

“People traveling in cars with other passengers are particularly vulnerable to airborne pathogens such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants, given the confined and often enclosed space. nUVo™ TRAVELER delivers proven UVC light disinfection technology by destroying airborne pathogens in real time before they can infect other people,” said Michael Decker, VP of Marketing at Energy Focus. “This partnership with Gridwise is an exciting and impactful start to reach out to these populations—drivers and passengers—to advocate and educate the power of nUVo™ in providing constant, chemical-free and filter-free air disinfection and an extra layer of protection for gig-economy drivers and their passengers. This is especially important as the battle with the COVID-19 pandemic becomes long term.”

“A key part of our mission is to empower drivers to maximize earnings. As part of our efforts to realize this mission, we are incredibly excited to offer nUVo™ TRAVELER to our network of gig drivers,” said Brian Sigal, VP of Business Development and Partnerships at Gridwise. “This program, available at an exclusive price point, will help both drivers and passengers stay safe on the road.”

About Energy Focus, Inc.

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable LED lighting and lighting control technologies, as well as UVC Disinfector (“UV™ by Energy Focus”) solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products and controls that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. The new EnFocus™ Circadian Lighting System enables existing and new, commercial and residential buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable, and color-tunable, circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. In addition, our patent-pending UV™ by Energy Focus technologies and products aim to provide effective, reliable and affordable UV™ by Energy Focus solutions for buildings, facilities and homes.

Energy Focus’ customers include U.S. and U.S. ally navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across the U.S. Navy fleet, including tubular LEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

