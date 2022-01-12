adesso is Mindbreeze Partner of the Year 2021 in Europe

LINZ, Austria & DORTMUND, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight, names adesso "European Partner of the Year 2021". Premium partner adesso demonstrated outstanding performance and exceptional implementation expertise in introducing Mindbreeze InSpire.

"adesso has a broad portfolio of technology partnerships. In Mindbreeze, we have a close and strong partner for the segment of enterprise search and insight engines," explains Maximilian Berger, Enterprise Search Manager at adesso. "In our projects, our customers confirm the performance of Mindbreeze InSpire. We are therefore very pleased about the Partner of the Year award - it is a welcome incentive for us to further expand in this segment."

"Mindbreeze Premium Partners are pioneers of digital innovation. We are proud to have such a reliable and competent partner such as adesso on board to turn new ideas into groundbreaking innovations for customers based on Mindbreeze InSpire," explains Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze.

Mindbreeze InSpire uses a combination of traditional search methods and innovative artificial intelligence approaches (including machine learning, neural networks, speech recognition methods) for the efficient and seamless provision of business-relevant data. The Insight Engine analyzes and interprets enterprise information from connected data sources to provide answers to key business questions.

More than 2,000 of the world's largest companies - including industries such as telecommunications, governmental bodies, aviation, and pharmaceuticals already use Mindbreeze InSpire to achieve their business goals.

About adesso

adesso is one of the leading IT service providers in the German-speaking area and focuses on the core business processes of companies and public administrations with consulting as well as individual software development. The strategy of adesso is based on three pillars: a comprehensive industry know-how of the employees, a broad, vendor-neutral technology competence and proven methods in the implementation of software projects. The results are IT solutions that make companies more competitive. The core industries of adesso are insurance/reinsurance, banking and financial services, health care, lottery, energy supply, public administration, automotive, transport companies and trade. adesso was founded in 1997 in Dortmund and currently employs more than 5,600 people in the adesso Group.

Among the most important customers in the banking sector are Commerzbank, KfW, DZ Bank, Hela-ba, Union Investment, BayernLB and DekaBank, in the insurance sector Munich Re, Hannover Re, DEVK, DAK, Zurich Versicherung, Medizinischer Dienst der Krankenversicherung (MDK-IT) and across all industries Daimler, Bosch, Westdeutsche Lotterie, Swisslos, DZR Deutsches Zahnärztliches Rechenzentrum, TÜV Rheinland, REWAG, Beschaffungsamt des Bundesministeriums des Innern and Bayerisches Staatsministerium der Justiz.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading international provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. The global partner network enables time-zone-independent customer support worldwide. For more information, visit www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mindbreeze.