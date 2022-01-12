Mission Health Partners with Troy Medicare

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--for Mission Health and Troy Medicare announced today that they have signed a contract to enable Troy Medicare members to access Mission Health facilities and providers in-network, including Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC.

Flaviu Simihaian, Troy Medicare’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to partner with Mission Health to reduce the burden of denials and prior authorizations that plague providers today. Healthcare is hyperlocal and our role as a Medicare Advantage plan is to empower providers in each local community in North Carolina by making it easier for them to tailor the best care for each member without restrictions.”

Troy Medicare is a Medicare Advantage plan based in Charlotte, North Carolina that leverages independent pharmacies to improve outcomes and coordinate care for underserved Medicare beneficiaries.

“Mission Health is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the citizens of Western North Carolina,” said Greg Lowe, President, Mission Health, HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division. “We are enthusiastic for the opportunity to collaborate with Troy Medicare to serve our growing senior population.”

About Mission Health

Mission Health, located in Asheville, North Carolina, serves as the regional tertiary and quaternary care center in Western North Carolina and the adjoining region. Mission Hospital is licensed for 815 beds and is the region’s only Level II trauma center, comprehensive stroke center, Level III neonatal intensive care unit, and includes the only children’s hospital in Western North Carolina. Mission Hospital is also a Magnet® designated hospital for nursing excellence. For more information, please visit missionhealth.org or @MissionHealthNC.

About Troy Medicare

Troy Medicare is the fastest growing Medicare Advantage startup, serving low-income Medicare patients in the most underserved communities in the United States. By empowering local providers and pharmacies with its leading Troy.ai platform, each member receives the best, tailored, hyper-local care.

For more information on Troy Medicare, please visit http://www.troymedicare.com.