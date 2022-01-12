Apromore Announces Partnership with Workato to Help Enterprises Gain Process Intelligence Across Systems

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apromore, the leading provider of process mining and predictive process monitoring technology today announced a partnership with Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, to ease data ingestion for end-to-end process discovery and analysis supporting automation, customer experience operational excellence initiatives. Workato’s embedded customizable integrations will make it easier for enterprises to integrate data from disparate sources into the Apromore process mining platform, minimizing the impact on IT services. The partnership seeks to remove two of the top barriers to success for enterprise automation efforts: a need for advanced coding skills and the requirement to support complex extract, transform and load data pipelines. The first integrations for Oracle NetSuite and Salesforce are available now.

“ Enterprises have vast amounts of data but are experiencing significant pain in integrating that data into systems that can connect insight with actions,” said Marlon Dumas, co-founder, and Head of Partnerships at Apromore. “ The partnership with Workato provides access to thousands of systems, enabling Apromore customers to access the richest landscape of connectivity solutions for process mining.”

“ It’s essential for businesses to start with an accurate map of customer journeys and business processes before identifying where new business value can be created,” said Bharath Yadla, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives at Workato. " We are excited to partner with Apromore to help enterprises map and analyze any business process across any system using Workato’s unparalleled library of connectors to apps, database, and systems.”

With the Workato alliance, organizations will be able to use Apromore’s leading-edge process mining capabilities to extract high-fidelity datasets for process mining from a wide range of enterprise systems. The first two integrations available are Oracle NetSuite and Salesforce making it possible for organizations to discover, optimize and automate across processes such as procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, lead-to-quote, and other processes.

As a result of this partnership, customers will be able to use Apromore’s Integration Center to ingest data from a rich set of systems supported by Workato, and to combine data from multiple systems in order to construct high-fidelity logs of their end-to-end processes. Additional integrations will soon become available for other systems including Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle E-Business Suite, ServiceNow and Workday. Further integrations will enable Apromore users to inject business process analytics outputs produced by Apromore into thousands of applications supported by Workato’s rich set of connectors, including apps for records management, incident management and lead management.

About Apromore

By providing advanced process mining capabilities using artificial intelligence and machine learning in an easy-to-use interface, Apromore enables business leaders to quickly visualize their business processes for transformation or optimization. The result of over a decade of extensive research and innovation, Apromore is the only market player offering open source and enterprise-grade processing mining solutions both on-premises and in the cloud. For more information, please visit www.apromore.com