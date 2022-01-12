Robeson Health Care Corporation Partners With HealthSnap to Power Remote Hypertension Management

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthSnap, an integrated Virtual Care Platform that uses Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), AI-guided care coordination, and analytics to power virtual chronic disease management, today announced its partnership with Robeson Health Care Corporation (RHCC). RHCC is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) based in North Carolina that serves over 15,000 patients annually in its 9 facilities and will utilize HealthSnap’s Virtual Care Platform to improve patient access, decrease total cost of care, and improve patient satisfaction for thousands of patients with uncontrolled hypertension.

Robeson Health Care Corporation plans to deploy HealthSnap’s RPM solution to over 2,500 patients with uncontrolled hypertension. Leaders expect both clinical and financial outcomes from the interoperable and customizable platform, including expanded access to care with the use of pre-configured and cellular-enabled blood pressure monitors and increased patient engagement.

“Health equity and access remain a major challenge for the majority of patients in the U.S. living in rural areas, which makes the adoption of virtual care solutions for chronic disease management so vital for FQHCs like Robeson Health Care Corporation,” said RHCC’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Eugene Nor.

HealthSnap offers FQHCs and other physician groups with the only end-to-end solution for virtual chronic disease management, including:

Chronic disease agnostic Remote Patient Monitoring

Customizable and AI-guided care coordination tools

Device shipping and logistics for pre-configured and cellular-enabled blood pressure monitors, weight scales, and glucose meters (no smartphone, Wi-Fi, or app required)

Patient and population-level analytics

Personalized and customizable patient engagement solutions

80+ Electronic Health Record integrations

HealthSnap, which can be used as a standalone platform or integrated with an existing Electronic Health Record (EHR), supercharges care teams and supports highly scalable virtual chronic condition management programs. “Remote Patient Monitoring helps healthcare providers and care teams offer a concierge and personalized level of care in the home,” said Brad Blakey, Chief Revenue Officer of HealthSnap. “Providers must continue to meet patients where they are at to offer the highest level of care and we are excited to support Robeson on its digital transformation journey.”

As one of the largest health centers in NC, Robeson continuously seeks innovative ways to improve its care delivery by leveraging technology. “Some patients have to drive hours to get to our facilities. With HealthSnap’s remote blood pressure monitoring solution we can now deliver accessible and proactive care. HealthSnap’s cellular-enabled blood pressure cuffs, along with their easy-to-use and integrated platform made it an easy choice for us,” said Dr. Nor.

About HealthSnap

HealthSnap is an integrated Virtual Care Platform that helps healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes, reduce utilization, and diversify revenue streams. From chronic disease-agnostic Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) to AI-guided care coordination, virtual care delivery, automated RPM billing, population analytics – and so much more, HealthSnap is the simplest way to manage chronic conditions remotely. Visit www.healthsnap.io or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

About Robeson Health Care Corporation

Since 1985, Robeson Health Care Corporation (RHCC) has been considered a leader in North Carolina’s primary and preventative health care and substance abuse services to the residents of our service area. Our service area encompasses the counties of Robeson, Scotland, Montgomery, Moore, Johnston, and Pitt. RHCC is a private nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and is accredited by the Joint Commission. Our mission is to improve the health status of its community and reduce health disparities by serving as an access point for healthcare.