Atlantic Health System Takes Consumer Convenience to the Next Level with Online Scheduling from Kyruus

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, today announced that Atlantic Health System, a leading non-profit health system based in New Jersey, has expanded its use of the Kyruus ProviderMatch® platform to offer consumers convenient online scheduling on its website. The health system has seen rapid adoption from both new and existing patients with thousands of appointments booked online in the first five months.

Atlantic Health System first began working with Kyruus in 2017, building a new system-wide provider directory and upgrading its online consumer search experience with ProviderMatch for Consumers. Last year, the team built on its initial work making it easier for people to find the right care by allowing them to also book visits via ProviderMatch DirectBook, which uses a direct integration with the health system’s EHR to show appointment availability and facilitate seamless scheduling. While Atlantic Health System had offered online booking before, the team switched to Kyruus’ solution to offer a more intuitive consumer experience and boost conversion.

Atlantic Health System focused the first phase of its online scheduling initiative on primary care, expanding digital access to almost three hundred primary care providers in May. The organization has seen equally strong adoption from new and existing patients, with more than 40 percent of online appointments coming from new patients so far. Atlantic Health System has also activated online scheduling for screening mammograms in its first phase, allowing people to self-book visits at 10 locations. Notably, cumulatively across primary care and mammograms, over 40 percent of online bookings have occurred outside of normal business hours.

“Our goal was to make it as easy as possible for people seeking care with us online to both view available appointments, and book the best one for them then and there,” said Mary Capella, Director of Marketing at Atlantic Health System. “With our Kyruus expansion, we’re excited to be helping people now find and schedule the right care within one streamlined digital interaction.”

Atlantic Health System also made online booking available for virtual care visits – a key need as consumers seek convenience and options during the pandemic. The team plans to further expand the breadth of its online scheduling offerings in the year ahead.

“Like so many other health systems that take the important step of offering their communities convenient online scheduling, Atlantic Health System has seen consumers embrace the option,” said Scott Andrews, General Manager, Health Systems at Kyruus. “We look forward to continuing to support the organization’s work to expand on this early success in the year ahead.”

About Atlantic Health System

Atlantic Health System is at the forefront of medicine, setting standards for quality health care in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the New York metropolitan area. Powered by a workforce of more than 18,000 team members and 4,800 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities, Atlantic Health System serves more than half of the state of New Jersey including 11 counties and 4.9 million people. The not-for-profit system offers more than 400 sites of care, including seven hospitals: Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ, Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ, Newton Medical Center in Newton NJ, Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ, Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, NJ, Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown, NJ, and Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute in Madison, NJ.

About Kyruus

Kyruus helps healthcare organizations connect people with the right care across their key access points. The company’s industry-defining provider search and scheduling platform enables leading health systems, hospitals, and medical groups nationwide – spanning more than 300,000 providers – to attract and retain patients with a modern and consistent access experience. Robust provider data management forms the foundation of the platform, helping people find the right providers and care settings for their needs based on rich, system-wide information. To extend its impact on care navigation, Kyruus acquired HealthSparq in 2021 to bridge payer and provider access channels like never before. For more on why A Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.