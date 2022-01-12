SGI CANADA Subscribes to Guidewire Cloud to Enable Digital Transformation

REGINA, Saskatchewan & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that SGI CANADA has subscribed to Guidewire InsuranceSuite and Guidewire Live Predict on Guidewire Cloud to power its core operations.

SGI CANADA will use the cloud-based InsuranceSuite application to house their corporation’s insurance products. As a cloud-based solution, Guidewire provides increased flexibility and configurability to adapt to changing market needs and customer expectations. In addition, Guidewire Live Predict will provide SGI CANADA actuaries build insights into the company’s business, providing SGI CANADA with a competitive advantage in the market.

“By moving to Guidewire, we’re taking a giant step toward a technology solution that will enable SGI to become a true digital insurer,” said SGI CANADA Vice President of Digital and Corporate Projects Darlene Schultz. “In the competitive market, we sell our products exclusively through our network of broker partners. Our partnership with Guidewire will allow us to best support our brokers in meeting customer expectations and responding to their changing needs.”

Schultz continued, “A cloud-first approach has always been paramount for our digital strategy. What sets SGI CANADA apart from our competitors is our commitment to our broker partners and our strong customer focus. The customer truly is at the center of our business. We see great opportunities to improve and enhance the customer experience.”

“We are pleased to welcome SGI CANADA to the Guidewire customer community and Guidewire Cloud,” said Guidewire Group Vice President of Americas Sales Ken Shapiro. “We are humbled by the company’s confidence in our cloud services capabilities to help it adapt to the demands of a rapidly changing marketplace in order to pursue their vision of transforming the insurance experience to promote peace of mind and safer communities.”

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member Deloitte is leading the implementation project, leveraging its InsurCloud platform accelerator to implement InsuranceSuite and Live Predict in Guidewire Cloud. Deloitte Canada Industry Solutions partner David Kerr said, “We are honored that SGI CANADA is putting its trust in Deloitte and Guidewire as the foundation for the next phase of their business transformation.”

InsurCloud is pre-configured for the Canadian insurance industry and is built to improve speed to market in personal lines, farm, and small commercial product lines, while reducing costs and risk.

About SGI CANADA

SGI CANADA is the trade name of the property and casualty insurance division of SGI, which offers products in five of Canada's provinces. It operates as SGI CANADA in Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario, and also as Coachman Insurance Company in Ontario. Products are sold through a network of independent insurance brokers. For more information, visit www.sgicanada.ca or visit them on Facebook (/SGICANADA), Twitter (@SGI_CANADA), Instagram (@sgicanada), and LinkedIn (SGI CANADA Insurance).

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.