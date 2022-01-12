Texas Roadhouse Partners With Sparkfly to Modernize Its Digital Dining and Guest Engagement Experience

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sparkfly, an award-winning guest engagement solutions company that connects marketing leaders with real-time consumer behavior through an intelligent middleware, announced today they have been selected by Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) to power their next gen offer management platform. By integrating the brand’s point-of-sale systems with its offer management and intelligent middleware platform, Sparkfly will help Texas Roadhouse transform their guest experience. The Louisville-based brand operates more than 611 restaurants systemwide in 49 states and 10 foreign countries, including Texas Roadhouse restaurants, Bubba’s 33 restaurants, and Jaggers restaurants.

Texas Roadhouse will leverage Sparkfly's unique capabilities and technology to build a 360-degree digital ecosystem that connects its online and in-store purchases with its offer management program to further modernize the digital guest experience. The addition of a digital offer wallet to the Texas Roadhouse Mobile App will enable the brand to deliver real-time personalized offers in collaboration with their marketing, experience, and service cloud platforms.

“We are incredibly excited to work with such a beloved and innovative brand as Texas Roadhouse,” said Sparkfly Founder and CEO Catherine Tabor. “Restaurant brands that invest in providing unique and memorable experiences at every single touchpoint will always win in the end as there is no shortage of competition and customers want to be recognized for their loyalty. We are eager to join Texas Roadhouse on this incredible journey to transform their customer engagement activities across the board.”

“Sparkfly showcased its ability to seamlessly integrate our mobile and point-of-sale needs and build a digital ecosystem that transforms the guest experience,” said Texas Roadhouse Senior Director of Brand Marketing Mary Newell. “Enhancing our guest engagement program is critical for our brands as guests have now adopted a digital-first mindset when it comes to making decisions about their dining experiences.”

About Sparkfly

Sparkfly is a retail technology solutions company. We help innovative retailers and merchants like Chipotle, Texas Roadhouse, Bloomin’ Brands, and Great Clips unify customer engagement technologies to create deeper and more meaningful connections with customers. Through strategy and implementation of our platform, Sparkfly provides real-time POS connectivity, offer management and loyalty, mobile rewards wallets and real-time capture of transactional data. Connect, innovate and grow with Sparkfly. Visit www.sparkfly.com to learn more.

About Texas Roadhouse

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993 and has more than 611 locations in 49 states and 10 countries. The family-friendly restaurant is famous for hand-cut steaks, made-from-scratch sides, fresh-baked bread, and a lively atmosphere. In 2018, Texas Roadhouse was named one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes. Texas Roadhouse was also recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Customer Service restaurants in the Casual Dining category in 2019. For more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com.