More California Children Can Access Telehealth at School Thanks to Health Net’s $3 Million Grant to Sponsor Hazel Health

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Health Net, one of California’s longest serving and most experienced Medi-Cal partners, has awarded a $3 million grant to Hazel Health, the national leader in school-based telehealth. The grant will expand access to high quality physical and mental health care for students at 200 K-12 schools in ten California counties. Through Hazel Health’s telehealth services, students can connect directly with licensed medical professionals for on-demand care, whether at school or at home. The goal is to close health equity gaps by reducing the number of days children miss school because of health issues.

“At Health Net, we prioritize the physical and mental health of our youngest members. Our approach supports care where kids need it – in school, at home and at the doctor’s office,” said Martha Santana-Chin, Medi-Cal President of Health Net. “That’s why we support Hazel Health and other organizations across the state that work to close care gaps, meet behavioral health needs and drive health equity.”

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, Hazel Health’s physical and mental health services have helped students in over 130 schools across California where Health Net has members. At these schools, students who had an in-school physical health visit with Hazel were able to safely return to class 85% of the time. That return rate has resulted in about 2,300 additional hours of class time for California students who would have otherwise been sent home.

“At no time in any of our lives has access to meaningful health services been more important for children,” says Dr. Travis Gayles, Chief Health Officer of Hazel Health. “Every child should have access to high quality health care no matter their zip code or family income. Hazel’s platform has enormous potential to close the gaps in healthcare equity, and we are thrilled that Health Net’s sponsorship will help advance that critical goal.”

At schools that participate in Hazel HEART™, Hazel’s Early Assessment, Response and Treatment program, students can also connect directly with licensed therapists at school or at home for short-term, evidence-based counseling.

“As a rural, agricultural California district, Denair Unified faces challenges in terms of access to care, especially pediatric mental health care,” says Dr. Terry Metzger, Superintendent of Denair Unified School District in Stanislaus County. “Our kids are not going to learn until they're feeling good. Partners like Hazel Health who are helping give our students access to medical care and behavioral support, whether they're at home or at school, it's just one more thing that we can do for our families.”

Hazel Health aims to expand services into 200 schools across a variety of rural and urban California counties in 2022, including Butte, Imperial, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, Stanislaus and Tulare. The company’s physical and mental telehealth services help address barriers to accessing high quality health care, including limited transportation, healthcare provider shortages, long wait times and other social determinants of health faced by California’s most vulnerable residents.

Schools interested in learning more about Hazel Health’s telehealth services can email info@hazel.co or call 1-800-76-HAZEL. They may also visit Hazel’s website at www.hazel.co.

About Health Net

At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded in California more than 40 years ago, we’re dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, Health Net’s 2,600 employees and 90,000 network providers serve 3 million members. That’s nearly 1 in 12 Californians. We provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare — Coverage for Every Stage of LifeTM. Health Net also offers access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 25 company that offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

About Hazel Health

Hazel Health is committed to eliminating barriers to quality healthcare for all children. As the national leader in delivering pediatric telehealth care, Hazel Health partners with school districts across the U.S. and currently serves more than two million children. Hazel’s team of experienced pediatricians, therapists, educators, and best-in-class engineers are passionate about ensuring all children receive the best care in school or at home. Hazel is based in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.hazel.co.