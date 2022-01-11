 The St. Joe Company Announces Commencement of Development of Watersound® West Bay Center, a Lifestyle Shopping Center Adjacent to the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound Community in Panama City Beach, Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) today announces commencement of development of Watersound West Bay Center, a lifestyle shopping center adjacent to the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound community in Panama City Beach, Florida. Plans call for the center, which has the potential to include approximately 350,000 square feet of leasable space at build out, to feature a mix of retail, restaurant, office and medical space.

The center is planned for an approximately 110-acre site located near the intersection of State Road 79 and West Bay Parkway at the entrance to the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound community. This active adult community, which is planned to include 3,500 homesites, welcomed its first residents in late 2021. Since home sales began in June 2021, more than 450 homes have been placed under contract. St. Joe plans to design the lifestyle shopping center with golf cart and pedestrian connectivity to the residential community. The State Road 79 corridor serves as one of the main arteries for vacationers visiting the area by car or via the nearby Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport. Just minutes from the planned Watersound West Bay Center, St. Joe has started site work on another large, multi-phase residential community and has plans for a hospital and medical campus.

“Watersound West Bay Center is being designed to serve not only the residents of the growing Latitude Margaritaville Watersound community, but the region at large,” said Dan Velazquez, Senior Vice President of Commercial Real Estate for St. Joe. “We intend to create a welcoming environment for visitors whether they come for a quick shopping trip, or to spend a day shopping and dining. Current plans include mixed-use buildings featuring first floor shopping and dining options and second floor office space as well as a grocery store and pharmacy.”

“This announcement comes at a time of tremendous growth in Northwest Florida,” continued Velazquez. “In addition to the initial success of the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound community, the region’s population growth is among the highest in the state and Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport served more passengers in 2021 than any other year in its history. With these market conditions and the center’s ideal location, we are excited to move forward with Watersound West Bay Center.”

St. Joe’s existing commercial portfolio includes nearly one million square feet of leasable space in Northwest Florida, of which 87% is currently leased. Site work on Watersound West Bay Center is underway and St. Joe intends to begin vertical construction in fall 2022.

About The St. Joe Company

