Cubic Transportation Systems to Provide Next-Generation Fare Payment Technology to Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation announced today that its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division was awarded a second contract from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to continue providing and updating Port Authority Trans-Hudson’s (PATH’s) next-generation fare payment system. The investment will bring the next generation of contactless fare payment and collection technology, allowing riders to “tap and go” with their mobile devices and credit/debit cards.

The PATH system connects New York and New Jersey. As part of the new contract, CTS will provide PATH with Cubic’s fare payment back office to centralize automated fare collection on conventional public transport modes. The back-office technology also offers passengers a single account to manage all their travel needs, transforming PATH into an account-based system similar to those utilized in Chicago, Brisbane, Australia and more.

“PATH is continually searching for innovative ways to enhance the travel experience for all of our riders,” said PATH Director Clarelle DeGraffe. “With this new system, we’ll be adopting the most current and effective technology to advance that goal and make for a more seamless experience at the turnstile.”

The first phase of the contract consisted of readiness efforts for the full implementation of the contactless payment system, such as gate upgrade kits and upgrades to the field network and infrastructure. Once complete, PATH’s convenient payment system will function similar to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)’s OMNY system in New York and the Oyster system in London.

These more flexible innovative features will ultimately enable PATH to more seamlessly integrate the system with mobility services such as bike share, scooter hire and tolling in the future.

“Our aim is to be a global mobility technology provider that makes cities easier to navigate for locals, business travelers and tourists alike. This award showcases our proven track record to support a full range of needs for large transportation agencies. With the new additions to the fare payment system, PATH can finalize its implementation and continue to create a world-class, customer-friendly system for riders,” said Jeff Lowinger, president, CTS.

The system will be fully deployed by early 2024 and will replace PATH’s legacy SmartLink payment system. To learn more, visit panynj.gov.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.