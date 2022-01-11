KBRA Assigns AA+, Stable Outlook to State of Wisconsin COPs of 2022, Series A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term AA+ rating with a Stable Outlook to the State of Wisconsin’s (the State’s) Master Lease Certificates of Participation (COPs) of 2022, Series A. Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term AA+ rating with a Stable Outlook on $62 million of outstanding COPs; the long-term AAA rating with a Stable Outlook on outstanding General Obligation (G.O.) bonds; and the short-term K1+ rating on the G.O. Commercial Paper (CP) Program and G.O. Extendible Municipal Commercial Paper (EMCP) Program. The long-term COPs rating is derived from the State’s long-term G.O. rating and an evaluation of factors discussed in KBRA’s U.S. State Annual Appropriation Obligation Rating Methodology.

A report will follow shortly. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions incorporate the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Strength and breadth of the G.O. pledge.

Essentiality of leased assets under the Master Lease Program (the Program), supported by a strong, well established legal framework.

Trend of conservative budgets, strong financial results, and improved reserve levels.

Strong liquidity position based on all sources of available cash for operations.

Credit Challenges

Potential for Omicron, along with other, yet unknown virus variants, to derail the pace of economic recovery.

Ability to maintain a positive, GAAP basis Total Fund Balance ($1.2 billion) in successive fiscal years.

The Stable Outlook reflects KBRA’s expectation that the State’s fiscal discipline and economic resiliency will sustain its recovery in a post-pandemic environment, supporting financial performance and reserve levels commensurate with the current rating level. In KBRA’s view, there remains considerable incentive for the State to continue appropriating for assets leased under the Program.

