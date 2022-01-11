Yaron Dycian of Water Intelligence (WINT) Featured on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yaron Dycian, the Chief Product and Strategy Officer of Water Intelligence (WINT), an Israel-based company that produces artificial intelligence-powered leak detection and water conservation devices, is a featured guest on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian this week. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

WINT serves some of the world’s largest organizations including technology, construction and real estate businesses.

On Impact, Dycian described how the WINT team is passionate about helping the world conserve one of its most precious resources, and the company is dedicated to helping businesses prevent the hazards, costs and waste associated with water leaks. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence, the convenience of high-speed cellular data connections and smart shut-off valves, WINT units provide an all-in-one solution for commercial facilities and construction projects looking to eliminate the fear of water-leak disasters and ongoing water waste.

“It was great to interview with John Shegerian for the Impact Podcast,” said Dycian. “It’s an honor to appear among the experts working to make the world a better place. The interview was smart, and I really enjoyed it. I’d like to thank John and the entire Impact team for the opportunity to share our perspective."

“It was inspiring to have Yaron on the show to share his story and the important work and he and his team at WINT have harnessed A.I. technology to make a huge water conservation impact,” said Shegerian. “Through innovation, Yaron and WINT are providing a practical solution to a mounting issue and it was very exciting to hear him explain the groundbreaking technology on our show.”

Every week, Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

