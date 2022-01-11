Helbiz Kitchen Boosts Ghost Kitchen Global Growth With Oracle Cloud

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced the integration of Oracle Corporation’s (NYSE: ORCL) MICROS Simphony Point of Sale technology to support its Helbiz Kitchen operations.

Helbiz also runs one of the world’s largest ghost kitchens. Its 21,500 square foot Helbiz Kitchen brings together the best dishes from across Milan – from burgers to ice cream – by licensing from popular brands and preparing multiple cuisines in one location.

To help ensure that all orders get processed correctly and out for customer delivery quickly, Helbiz turned to Oracle MICROS Simphony Point of Sale. With integrated inventory management, the brand is able to avoid out-of-stock items, while also delivering on its sustainability and waste reduction goals. With the success of its Italian operations, Helbiz Kitchen is expanding into the United States in 2022.

Ghost kitchens are commercial kitchens built to prepare food for delivery or takeout only, without a storefront or wait staff. Their popularity is booming among restaurants and brands wanting to build mobile ordering and food delivery businesses.

“As we continue to expand Helbiz Kitchen not only in Italy, but also in other countries, in the United States and new locations across Europe, we need a cloud solution that can easily integrate with our mobile app and loyalty solutions at scale,” said Paolo Scocco, GM of Helbiz Kitchen Italy. “The Oracle platform is the central hub from which all business systems are informed. With embedded analytics, our transaction data will refine day-to-day decision-making, and long-term business strategies.”

Helbiz Kitchen strategically invests in ambitious concepts that are both technologically sound and support its environmental, social and governance (ESG) conscious goals. Even as menus and offerings are constantly changing, mobile application orders are routed smoothly through Simphony to Oracle MICROS Kitchen Display Systems, helping ensure they’re queued fast, accurately, and prepped based on the promised delivery time. By centralizing all order transaction data on a single platform coupled with embedded restaurant analytics and reporting, Helbiz Kitchen gets real-time updates on its revenue by concept, inventory, and labor costs.

New Oracle restaurant trends show that consumers love new online ordering features, but it’s making them impatient. Now more than ever it’s important for ambitious restaurants to adopt restaurant technology that moves at the speed of their business and allows scalable growth.

“The surge in online and app-based ordering has sped the adoption of ghost kitchens as a means to efficiently serve consumers looking to discover and enjoy a large spectrum of cuisines,” said Simon de Montfort Walker, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Food and Beverage. “With a highly-complex kitchen including multiple dining concepts across a large footprint, organization and fast-access to information was the key to success for Helbiz Kitchen. With Simphony, orders are routed to the right place so they can be processed and delivered at just the right time. On the backend, all the data is centralized to provide an easy snapshot of what is selling and what isn’t, inventory position, food waste, and more. We look forward to helping Helbiz Kitchen extend their success in new regions and continue to provide consumers an exceptional off-premises dining experience.”

More information on the partnership inside the Oracle Blog.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Oracle Food & Beverage

Oracle Food and Beverage, formerly known as MICROS, offers 40 years of experience in providing software and hardware solutions to restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, coffee shops, stadiums and theme parks. Thousands of large and small managers around the world use Oracle technology to deliver customer experiences, increase sales and reduce operating costs.

Oracle

Oracle offers a suite of integrated applications, as well as a secure, self-contained infrastructure in Oracle Cloud. For more information on Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), visit our website www.oracle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021 the Form 10-Q filed on August 23, 2021 and the Prospectus filed on September 30, 2021. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.