SOREL Footwear Partners With Zappos.com to Offer a Selection of Accessible Footwear

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOREL Footwear announced today the launch of three signature styles for Zappos Adaptive, Zappos.com’s curated shopping experience offering functional and fashionable products, designed to make life easier for everyone.

SOREL chose three iconic silhouettes – Explorer II Joan Dual Zip, Emelie II Chelsea Heel Zip and Explorer Boot Dual Zip –and added modifications and features to make it more accessible for everyone. Together, SOREL and Zappos Adaptive collaborated on the inclusive designs, incorporating dual zippers and enlarged pull loops for an easier on-off experience. Each design element – from closures and stitching to lace length and collar height – was perfected to strike the ultimate balance of function and style, and was tested in real-time by individuals with disabilities. This invaluable feedback enabled SOREL to execute the highest level of quality and performance in the new designs.

“We continue to successfully blend functionality and style, because we know our consumers are not willing to sacrifice either aspect,” said Mark Nenow, president of SOREL. “As we continue to look toward the future of fashion, working with Zappos Adaptive allows SOREL to empower and embolden even more unstoppable individuals through function-first design, because SOREL is for everyone.”

“We’re humbled to have had the opportunity to work with SOREL on introducing their first inclusive footwear line to the market,” said Dana Zumbo, Business Development Manager, Zappos Adaptive. “With both brands’ passion for meeting customer needs, we seamlessly aligned throughout the process – which involved sharing feedback from Zappos Adaptive customers’ most requested features and working directly with the disability community to ensure the most universal fit and wear possible.”

SOREL is committed to partnering with thought leaders like Zappos Adaptive in the crucial mission to deliver superior product, designed for everyone.

About SOREL Footwear

Founded in 1962, SOREL combines its heritage of expert craftsmanship with future forward designs to create all-season footwear. What began decades ago with premium boots is now a brand dedicated to an unparalleled balance of functionality and fashion. Collections from SOREL Footwear combine quality materials such as premium leather, elevated hardware details, nylon textiles and breathable mesh to create powerful footwear for unstoppable individuals. To learn more about SOREL, please visit www.sorel.com.

About Zappos Adaptive

The Zappos Adaptive mission is to provide functional and fashionable products to make life easier. Zappos Adaptive is an online shopping experience offering clothing and shoes from innovative brands with unique features that address a variety of needs.