Amentum Wins Range Services Contract Supporting the Navy's Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Newport has selected Amentum, a leading contractor to U.S. federal and allied governments, to provide range operations and maintenance support services under a new contract worth up to $462 million.

The 10-year contract will support the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC), the Navy's large-area, deep-water, undersea test and evaluation range. AUTEC’s activities include underwater research, testing and evaluation of anti-submarine weapons, and sonar tracking and communications.

“Amentum is pleased to have been awarded this contract in support of AUTEC, and we look forward to working with the Navy, our partners and other stakeholders to ensure the success of the test and training mission at this unique range,” said John Vollmer, Chief Executive Officer of Amentum.

“We are honored to have this opportunity to build upon our existing work as a premier provider of advanced test and training range services,” said Dr. Karl Spinnenweber, President of Amentum’ s Mission Readiness Strategic Business Unit. “Amentum is looking forward to extending our best-in-class range support services to the Navy in support of AUTEC’s critical mission.”

In addition to range support services, Amentum will provide AUTEC with program management and business operations services; security; program documentation; safety and environmental support; public works and base services, logistics support; test scheduling, planning and execution; air and marine services; and data acquisition, processing and analysis.

Work will be performed on Andros Island, Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and West Palm Beach, Fla.

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 37,000 people in all 50 states and perform work in 105 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.