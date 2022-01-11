Axiologic Wins Award on U.S. Army $2.41B National Cyber Range Complex EPOS Contract

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axiologic Solutions LLC, a leader in federal technology solutions specializing in serving the nation’s national security and intelligence missions, announced it has been awarded a prime contract seat on the U.S. Army Event, Planning, Operations and Support hybrid contract to support the National Cyber Range Complex. EPOS is a multiple-award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity, ten-year contract with a total contract ceiling of $2.41 billion.

“We’re excited to be working with the NCRC, as cyber ranges are becoming increasingly important to protecting our frontline warfighter and strengthening our overall national security,” said Andy Baratta, president of Axiologic Solutions. “The Axiologic team is honored to win this contract and looks forward to utilizing our expertise in innovative solutions, strategic planning and program management to address the NCRC’s most critical challenges and help meet their mission needs.”

Under the EPOS contract, Axiologic can bid for task orders to support the Army in the operation, modernization and security of a network of government-controlled facilities for hosting large-scale military cyber mission force events. The deliverables may include event planning and execution, site security, information technology and modernization and operations support to the National Cyber Range Complex.

This IDIQ win builds upon Axiologic’s strategic, ongoing growth and expansion as one of the fastest growing and award-winning defense and intelligence services firms in the U.S. today.

To support Axiologic’s EPOS win as well as other current defense and intelligence customers, Axiologic is hiring. The company is offering opportunities for top defense and intelligence professionals to serve America’s national security organizations in securing success in their most important missions. Check out the company’s latest job openings at axiologicsolutions.com/careers.

About Axiologic Solutions

Axiologic Solutions provides strategically focused systems engineering and information technology solutions that solve the most challenging problems for defense, intelligence and other federal government communities. Axiologic’s analytical and disciplined approach moves government forward by creating unique solutions that improve current infrastructure and strategic operations, resulting in greater organizational efficiency and effectiveness. To learn more about Axiologic Solutions, visit axiologicsolutions.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.