Merkle Partners with Prospanica as a National Diversity Champion

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merkle (www.merkleinc.com), a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announces that it is now a diversity champion at the national level with Prospanica, the National Association of Hispanic MBAs and business professionals. The one-year partnership kicked off in November and will provide Merkle with the resources to develop a strategic roadmap for advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) internally and for its clients.

As a national diversity champion, Merkle will drive forward the organization’s mission and be an active advocate for Hispanic professionals. This will be accomplished, in part, by promoting Prospanica within Merkle and its extended community. Throughout the partnership, Merkle will have the opportunity to participate and invest in crucial DEI initiatives hosted by Prospanica, including development programs, seminars, mentoring, networking, and job fairs with top diversity recruiters. Additionally, Merkle will exchange resources with other Prospanica members and serve in an advisory role for the organization as needed.

“ We welcome Merkle to our growing list of Diversity Champions,” said Thomas Savino, CEO at Prospanica. “ Merkle’s strong support of its Latino workforce and its continued commitment to diversity initiatives hold the promise of a more equitable future for everyone.”

DEI programs and initiatives have moved to the forefront of many businesses’ agendas, as industry leaders recognize the inherent benefits of a more diverse talent base, such as increased competitive advantage and business performance. Merkle has had a longstanding commitment to fostering a more inclusive and diverse workforce and culture. The company strives to make the workplace more equitable through its Diversity and Inclusion Council, which leads and develops new initiatives and partnerships, both internally and externally, to address the company’s seven DEI pillars: Gender, Mental Health, Disability, Ethnicity, Religion, LGBTQ+, and Parents & Careers. By partnering with Prospanica, Merkle will diversify its talent pipeline concentrating on recruiting, developing, and engaging Hispanic professionals sourced through Prospanica’s extensive talent database of mid and senior-level prospects with higher degrees.

“ We are thrilled to partner with Prospanica as a national diversity champion as we remain steadfast to creating an equitable workplace,” said Kirt Morris, chief equity officer, Merkle. “ Diversity, equity, and inclusion are an essential part of Merkle’s company culture. We have made a strong commitment to playing an active role in igniting change in the industry, and that means being intentional in our efforts to create a more diverse workforce from entry-level to senior leadership.”

The Prospanica Diversity Champions is a revitalized version of Prospanica’s former Corporate Advisory Board formed in 1998. Prospanica has 47 chapters across the United States that reach more than 30,000 professionals significant, focus on marketing, media, communications and information systems and technology functional areas. In addition, the organization hosts more than 175 events annually, which Merkle will now be able to attend to network with candidates and other members.

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company’s heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With more than 13,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Merkle is a dentsu company. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.