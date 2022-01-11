MEDIA ADVISORY: Stanford Graduate School of Business to Unveil 2021 State of Latino Entrepreneurship Research Report Findings on January 28

STANFORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stanford Graduate School of Business

WHAT:

The Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI) at Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB), in collaboration with the Latino Business Action Network (LBAN), will virtually present the latest research findings and trends in Latino entrepreneurship in the U.S. at the seventh annual State of Latino Entrepreneurship Forum.

The 2021 State of Latino Entrepreneurship Report examines data from a survey of 15,000 business owners – including 7,500 Latino-owned employer businesses and 7,500 Non-Latino, White-owned employer businesses – which is the largest survey to date. During the forum, a panel of Latino entrepreneurs will discuss COVID-19’s continued impact on their businesses, as well as other themes from the report, such as the quality of jobs created by Latinos and the financial viability of Latino-owned businesses in the U.S.

Among the report’s findings:

Latinos are more likely to be required to provide collateral to secure funding despite Latino-owned employer firms having similar credit characteristics as White-owned employer firms.

PPP funding provided a greater lifeline for Latino-owned businesses during the pandemic despite some challenges in accessing it.

Latinos were more likely to tap into their personal savings and max out on credit cards and their home equity in order to weather the pandemic.

Both Latino and White business owners are generally optimistic about their ability to rebound from the pandemic.

WHEN:

Friday, January 28, 1:00pm – 3:00pm PST

WHERE:

Online

WHO:

Welcome: Arturo Cazares, CEO, LBAN

Opening Remarks: Marc Tessier-Lavigne, President, Stanford University

About SLEI and LBAN: Jerry I. Porras, The Lane Professor of Organizational Behavior and Change, Emeritus, Stanford GSB, and Faculty Advisor, SLEI

About SLEI Research: Paul Oyer, Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, The Mary and Rankine Van Anda Entrepreneurial Professor and Professor of Economics, Stanford GSB, and Faculty Advisor, SLEI

Research Presentation: Marlene Orozco, Associate Director, SLEI

Panel Discussion:

LeAnna Fresquez, Executive Vice President, Fresquez Concessions

Daniel Montes, President and CEO, Brilliant General Maintenance Inc.

Paola Santana, Founder and CEO, Social Glass

Fireside Chat:

Jonathan Levin, Philip H. Knight Professor and Dean, Stanford GSB

Isabella Casillas Guzman, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

Closing Remarks: Victor Arias Jr., Chairman and Cofounder, LBAN

ATTENDANCE AND INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES

The presentation will be on the record, and individual interview requests can be accommodated. To confirm attendance and schedule interviews, please register as media.