Enable and IDEA Announce an Exclusive Partnership to Help the Electrical Industry Serve Customers Better through Trusted Rebate Agreements

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading B2B rebate management SaaS provider, Enable, is excited to announce it has entered into an exclusive partnership with IDEA, the Industry Data Exchange Association, the electrical industry-owned data syndication provider whose innovative solutions make the supply chain faster, easier and more efficient.

Enable is the first and only rebate management software company to integrate with IDEA Connector, the electrical industry’s preferred product data service provider. Channel trading partners securely share accurate product and pricing information through its Master Data Management (MDM) platform.

Distributors can now access their manufacturer-authorized product information via Enable. With constantly updated product data available from IDEA Connector, organizations can create, track, and execute rebate agreements instantly and with no data migration.

“We’re thrilled to be serving the electrical industry with IDEA. Our collaboration with IDEA will help to enable trusted trading relationships and trading agreements with our electrical clients and the industry as a whole,” says Andrew Butt, Co-founder and CEO of Enable. “Loading and maintaining product information has previously been a painful process. Now, manufacturers and distributors can build and represent their rebate agreements electronically leveraging the rich source of product information already present in IDEA Connector.”

“During the Proof of Concept with the Enable and IDEA collaboration, we found that our ROI will be dramatically accelerated in a full implementation,” says Brian DiBella, President, Electrical Wiring Systems, Legrand North America. “We were able to easily share our data with our authorized distributor partner, which assures a single version of the truth for rebate content. I’m looking forward to the future extension of this collaboration throughout the industry.”

With this partnership, Enable will be IDEA’s only officially recommended B2B rebate management solution in the electrical industry. Enable’s future and current electrical clients—which include Affiliated Distributors, Schneider Electric, and Rexel—will have the option of receiving a seamless integration of IDEA Connector without any additional costs. To further showcase the partnership, Enable is premier sponsor and a presenter at IDEA eBiz 2022 Conference.

“We were able to access our manufacturer partner’s data and see each other’s rebate collaboration activity, transactions and updates in real-time during the Proof of Concept,” says Phil Hale, Chief Information Officer, Elliott Electric Supply. “We found it easy to work with, quick to implement, and it was a great alternative to older rebate tools like spreadsheets.”

“This partnership with Enable is a great innovation for the industry,” says David Oldfather, President and CEO of IDEA. “Not only does this bring more efficiency to the channel, it also extends IDEA Connector data into new areas that increase value for both distributors and manufacturers. Combining the resources of Enable and IDEA to produce an industry-endorsed rebate platform will reap long-term dividends for years to come.”

ABOUT ENABLE

Enable is a modern, cloud-based software solution for B2B rebate management. Companies use Enable to create, execute, and track their full range of trading programs. The user-friendly software empowers distributors, retailers, and manufacturers to make better trading decisions to drive mutually profitable growth, while improving cash flow and reducing risk. The company has offices in San Francisco, CA and Stratford-upon-Avon, UK, and Toronto, ON. For information, visit https://enable.com.

ABOUT IDEA

IDEA was formed as a joint venture corporation by The National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), to establish industry eBusiness standards, facilitate eCommerce, and solve problems in the supply chain. Both organizations endorse the IDEA Connector as the preferred source of manufacturer product and pricing information that houses an impressive 2.9M+ SKUs, represents over 1000+ manufacturer brands and has helped generate over $97K in profit for every $10M in purchase order sales.