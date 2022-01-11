BizCap® Facilitates $60 Million in Financing for AvAir

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BizCap®, a national commercial finance and advisory firm, today announced it has successfully structured and secured $60 million in financing for AvAir, a global leader in the aviation aftermarket that supplies components to a broad variety of commercial passenger and cargo aircraft operators. This expanded, inventory-based credit facility will provide AvAir with additional working capital which will be used to take advantage of increased growth opportunities in the market while also expanding operating margins and optimizing their balance sheet.

“The team at BizCap was a pleasure to work with and delivered a financing option that fits AvAir’s current needs perfectly,” said Mike Bianco, chief executive officer of AvAir.

AvAir, founded in 2000, was recently named 2021 Parts Supplier of the Year by Airline Economics, in addition to appearing on Inc. Magazine’s 2021 “Best in Business” and Phoenix Business Journal’s Arizona Corporate Excellence Awards “Top 50 Private Companies” lists. Today the company supports nearly 3,000 customers across 120 countries throughout the world.

“Through our process, BizCap identified several highly intelligent capital providers who had experience in aviation. Each were intrigued by AvAir’s proven, modern business model and superior management team,” said Chuck Doyle, president and CEO of BizCap. “The process was incredibly competitive, resulting in the perfect match of a sophisticated commercial borrower and an intelligent capital provider. AvAir is the premium strategic solution for the worldwide aviation aftermarket and Mike Bianco is the best CEO in the business,” he added.

BizCap also recently announced the successful financing for its client Sun Valley Raisins, one of the largest family owned, vertically integrated fruit production facilities in California’s Central Valley.

About BizCap

BizCap® (Business Capital since 2002) is a time-tested national commercial finance and advisory firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit-based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require unique, timely and tailored financing structures to address their particular needs, especially when conventional sources of capital are not an option. BizCap is a proud supporter of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.