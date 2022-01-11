Bidgely Achieves Industry-Leading Customer Satisfaction Scores of 85% for PacifiCorp

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An evaluation report prepared by Cadmus for PacifiCorp – a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy with two operating business units: Pacific Power and Rocky Mountain Power – has validated Bidgely’s leadership in producing extremely high levels of customer satisfaction for utilities. According to the report, average home energy reports (HERs) yield 65 percent customer satisfaction scores, whereas Bidgely’s HERs program with Pacific Power Washington achieved 85 percent satisfaction. The program, which replaced Pacific Power’s legacy HERs program, delivered a mix of paper and digital reports at a cost-effective rate while also significantly increasing customer engagement and energy savings.

“Bidgely’s program with Pacific Power uniquely serviced non-smart meter customers, as our vast database of smart meter-derived customer intelligence can be leveraged to deliver a remarkably accurate and personalized customer experience,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “As we continue to support global decarbonization efforts, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between utilities and their consumers is the solid foundation upon which to achieve meaningful energy efficiency goals.”

Bidgely’s HERs solution is core to the company’s UtilityAI Platform, providing personalized energy insights that support energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact among energy consumers. Bidgely’s expertise in transforming consumer data into energy insights has been recognized on Guidehouse Insights’ Home Energy Management leaderboard, where Bidgely is positioned as a “Leader.” Bidgely was further recognized by IDC Marketplace as a “Leader” in digital customer engagement solutions, favorably noted for its personalized engagement tools, such as high bill alerts, rate plan analysis, savings recommendations and more.

To learn how Rocky Mountain Power leveraged Bidgely’s UtilityAI platform to increase customer engagement, visit www.bidgely.com/resources/rocky-mountain-power-iher-program-roll-out.

