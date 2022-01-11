Innotech and OSARO collaborate to build a demonstration AI picking robot system for Rohto Pharmaceutical’s next-generation smart factory

SAN FRANCISCO & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSARO Inc. a global leader in the development and provision of advanced robotics automation, and INNOTECH CORPORATION, which provides advanced products for electronics and consumer industries, have announced a collaboration to create an innovative demonstration for Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. using AI piece-picking robots. The two companies are jointly providing picking robots and jointly building a system for their introduction into a new factory production line, scheduled for completion in 2022. OSARO will take the lead in providing AI software to improve the efficiency of robot operations, and INNOTECH will provide support from demonstration testing to integration of the AI software.

By automating the picking of bottle products, one of the most labor-intensive tasks in the production process, with robots, the collaboration aims to reduce the workload and improve productivity at the Rohto factory. Rohto produces OTC medicines, beauty products and supplements. In the eye care category, sales of OTC eye drops account for more than 40 percent of the Japanese market.

OSARO CEO Derik Pridmore stated: “We are honored to have OSARO's picking technology recognized by the next-generation smart factory of Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. We believe that the ability to integrate with existing equipment is a great advantage to create a new model case for Japan’s future factories and warehouses.”

Yosuke Kaburaki, Director, INNOTECH CORPORATION stated: “We have been conducting basic experiments with Rohto Pharmaceutical using robots that incorporate OSARO's AI software. In the future, INNOTECH will continue to speed up the integration of OSARO's software technology into Rohto's production process to make it more effective and efficient.”

About INNOTECH CORPORATION Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan

INNOTECH provides comprehensive technology and support solutions for customer product development and manufacturing. Since 2000, INNOTECH has engaged in the business of internally developed products, leveraging its technical knowledge, strengthened by its existing and expanding business relationships. Today, INNOTECH continues to evolve as a total solution company, with hardware, software, consulting and support offerings for customers’ design, development, and mass production activities, leading up to the introduction of their final products.

About OSARO, San Francisco, CA, USA

OSARO designs and deploys robotics automation solutions in the materials handling industry using software-defined robotics. OSARO automation systems bring together advanced machine learning for object recognition with powerful control software that adapts to customer data and environments. The company’s robotic piece-picking solution is optimized for grocery, cosmetic, and e-commerce markets, where key challenges include high SKU inventories, complex packaging, and fragile items requiring delicate handling. OSARO Solutions have been validated by the world’s leading retailers, system integrators, and third-party logistic companies.

For additional information, graphics, video, and photos, please visit www.osaro.com and join us on social media: @osaroAI