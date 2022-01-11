RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc. Acquires Quattuor Construction, Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc. (“RoadSafe”), the nation’s largest provider of traffic control and pavement marking services, announced today the acquisition of Quattuor Construction, Inc. (“QCI”). Based in Sutter, California, QCI provides traffic control and underground construction services to utility providers and contractors throughout the northern California region.

The acquisition of QCI complements RoadSafe’s other California operations as well as those in Reno, Nevada. It also tops off a series of other acquisitions made by RoadSafe in 2021, including Barricade Services in Salt Lake City, Utah, Innovative Marking Systems in Bluffdale, Utah and Clark Pavement Markings, Inc. in North Carolina. John Patrick, President, and Bart Cannell, Chief Financial Officer, will continue to lead the QCI team under the RoadSafe umbrella.

“We had been searching some time for an opportunity to further our expansion into the northern California market. When we connected with QCI, we knew we had met the right company and the right management team,” said David Meirick, CEO of RoadSafe. “Over the past 20 years, John Patrick and Bart Cannell have grown QCI into a major player in our industry and their market. We are excited to have them join RoadSafe.”

“This new partnership with RoadSafe will benefit our clients and our team alike as we continue to grow within the northern California region,” said Patrick. “Bart and I are very excited about the opportunity to team up with RoadSafe and our company’s future growth trajectory.”

“RoadSafe’s growth strategy is focused on acquiring strategic partners in our industry that have demonstrated a commitment to safety and excellence. We have found such a partner in John and Bart and the whole QCI team,” said Joe Scarano, RoadSafe’s President. “We look forward combining the talents of the QCI and RoadSafe teams.”

RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc.

RoadSafe is the nation’s largest provider of traffic safety services, pavement markings, and innovative traffic safety products. Its customers include heavy highway contractors, state transportation departments, municipal governments, special events organizations, U.S. railroads and utility companies. For more information, visit www.roadsafetraffic.com.