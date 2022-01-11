Yoreevo Year in Review: 2021 Highlights Rapid Growth in Competitive New York City Residential Real Estate Market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yoreevo, a mission-driven, NYC-based residential brokerage delivering a more equitable, tech-enhanced and cost-efficient home buying and selling experience, is pleased to announce that it has completed $200 million in transaction value within the competitive New York City residential market in 2021. With a core focus on the client experience and streamlining the home buying and selling process, Yoreevo prioritizes a hands-on, customer-centric approach, which led to its agents successfully closing on over 150 homes in 2021. The company, founded by former financial analysts James McGrath and Leon Goldfeld, leverages a disruptive model where it rebates customers up to 2% of the standard commission fee, providing the same services offered by traditional brokerage firms for approximately one-third of the cost. This unique approach has resulted in consistent growth year over year since inception.

“Yoreevo solves the two largest pain points of the real estate market - poor service and high fees - and with the growing awareness of Yoreevo, 2021 was truly a banner year for the company,” said co-founder James McGrath. “In the highly competitive New York City market, and in a year where customers faced record-setting price increases, Yoreevo’s commission rebates directly strengthened our clients’ financial muscle, saving them up to two-thirds of the traditional broker commission fee. Thanks to our team’s hard work and dedication, we’ve now distributed over $6 million in commission rebates to our satisfied clients. I couldn’t be more proud of the impact we’ve been able to make in such a short period.”

Yoreevo’s business model automates the lead generation process allowing agents’ time to be spent where it matters most: in the field servicing the customer. This approach also helps establish a competitive advantage relative to market knowledge specific to the New York City region.

In the age of immediacy, where customers have grown accustomed to same-day delivery and on-demand streaming services, Yoreevo prides itself on its consistent communication and prompt responsiveness to help keep customers informed and at ease throughout the entirety of the home purchasing process.

“We have an obsession for client satisfaction, which has fueled our rapid growth,” added Leon Goldfeld, who founded Yoreevo in 2017 along with McGrath. “Rather than focusing on client acquisition, which is the norm in traditional brokerages, we spend our time with clients, not finding them. Beyond garnering a deep understanding of the NYC housing markets while in the field, our client-first approach has allowed us to quickly expand our client roster, many of which come from referrals from satisfied clients. The standard of excellence continues to get set higher and higher, and we look forward to rising to the challenge in 2022 and beyond.”

Looking ahead to 2022, Yoreevo has concentrated plans to build upon its growing market share in the competitive New York City landscape, expand its expert team of customer-focused agents, and continue providing customers with an unparalleled, end-to-end home buying and selling experience. For more information, please visit https://yoreevo.com/.

About Yoreevo

Founded in 2017 by James McGrath and Leon Goldfeld, Yoreevo is a NYC-based residential real estate brokerage that is reinventing the traditional brokerage model. Having completed over $350 million in transaction value within the competitive New York City market, Yoreevo combines a customer-centric approach with technology and market insight to streamline the home purchasing process. Yoreevo’s transparent and personal approach creates a more equitable and cost-efficient experience for homebuyers and sellers, providing customers with rebates of up to two-thirds of the traditional commission fee on any transaction. Yoreevo has distributed over $6 million in commission rebates to its customers to date. For more information, please visit https://yoreevo.com/.