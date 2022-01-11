DPL Assembles Market Leaders Avantis Investors, Barclays and Security Benefit Life to Introduce Innovative Asset Allocation Option for RIAs

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DPL Financial Partners (“DPL”), the leading turnkey insurance platform for registered investment advisors (RIAs), announced the introduction of a new and innovative U.S. equity index designed to deliver higher expected returns with lower volatility. The Avantis Barclays Volatility Control (“VC”) Index represents a first for Eduardo Repetto and Pat Keating of Avantis Investors, who created it specifically for the RIA market and the fixed index annuity (FIA) structure. An index account option based on the new index is now available exclusively in Security Benefit Life’s ClearLine Annuity on DPL’s platform for registered investment advisors.

“Eduardo Repetto has long been recognized as one of the brightest minds in investing and we’re delighted Avantis agreed to design this index as a reference option for index accounts in FIAs offered in the RIA market,” said DPL Founder and CEO David Lau. “So many of the indices you see today are built to illustrate well rather than perform well. We wanted to build an index that seeks to deliver consistent performance. It’s been incredibly exciting to work with the product teams at Avantis, Barclays and our longtime carrier partner Security Benefit to create this for FIAs available to clients of RIAs.”

The index is unique in that it utilizes an excess return option strategy rather than a price return, which offers the benefit of dividends.

According to Avantis Chief Investment Officer Eduardo Repetto, “When I learned about the fixed index annuity structure, I thought it presented a great opportunity to help advisors rethink asset allocations because FIAs can complement an existing allocation of equity and fixed income. FIAs offer risk mitigation, like fixed income, while diversifying the driver of returns away from bond yields. I think this structure can help advisors improve their clients’ portfolios, in particular during these times of extremely low bond yields.”

The index account option is only available in Security Benefit’s ClearLine Annuity, a product designed by DPL with Security Benefit that has proven to be very popular on DPL’s platform for providing the lowest cost income rider as well as a 2% annual increase on income generated.

Security Benefit President Doug Wolff reiterated the investor-centric approach that drove development of the product: “This is another example of the kind of collaborative innovation we are bringing to the FIA space,” noted Wolff. “Our ongoing partnership with DPL has opened the door to development of retirement products that meet the unique needs of fee-based and fee-only financial professionals. ClearLine has helped define the commission-free breed of FIAs, and this new broadly diversified, volatility-controlled crediting strategy, from two highly respected firms, gives RIAs even greater choice in positioning client portfolios.”

To learn more about the Avantis Barclays Volatility Control Index, visit Indices.Barclays/Avantis.

1 Source: NAIC Schedule DB Part A option holdings, 12/31/2015 through 12/31/2020

2 Source: Wink: Q2 2021

About DPL Financial Partners

DPL Financial Partners is the first and leading RIA turnkey insurance management platform that brings commission-free insurance solutions from a variety of the nation's top carriers to RIA practices. DPL has created a marketplace of commission-free insurance products that enables RIAs to incorporate insurance and annuities into their practices to more holistically serve their clients. Clients benefit from products that offer competitive pricing and fiduciary implementation rather than commissioned, sales-driven ones. www.dplfp.com

About Avantis Investors and American Century

Avantis Investors, a $7 billion investment brand from global asset manager American Century Investments, was established with supporting RIAs and wealth managers in mind. The Avantis team has deep expertise in developing and managing investment solutions that are designed to be sound building blocks within an asset allocation. Led by Eduardo Repetto, CIO, and Pat Keating, COO, one of the team’s core missions is to help advisors help their clients.

American Century Investments focuses on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting research that can improve human health and save lives. 40 percent of American Century Investments' dividends are directed to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. For more information about Avantis Investors and American Century Investments, visit www.avantisinvestors.com or www.americancentury.com.

About Barclays

Barclays has been a leader in the U.S. insurance solutions space for over 20 years. Initially our focus was as fixed index annuity hedge provider. In each of the last 6 years we have ranked either #1 or #2 covering Fixed Index Annuity issuers for Notional sold, Net premium sold, and Number of active trading clients1. In 2013, our focus expanded to include partnerships that introduced Smart Beta indices inside Fixed Annuities. Smart Beta indices now capture 50% of annuity premiums2. In September 2021, SRP recognized Barclays as a leader in both spaces by awarding us both:

• ‘Best Proprietary Index Provider’ for the 3rd consecutive year

• ‘Best FIA Hedge Provider’

With 15 active partnerships, Barclays is committed to providing value to policyholders through well-constructed, transparent and cost effective indices. Barclays is honored to partner with Avantis, Security Benefit and DPL and contribute to the growth of annuities in the registered investment advisory channel.

About Security Benefit Life

Security Benefit Corporation (“Security Benefit”), through its subsidiary Security Benefit Life Insurance Company (SBL), a Kansas-based insurance company that has been in business for 130 years, is a leader in the U.S. retirement market. Security Benefit together with its affiliates offers products in a full range of retirement markets and wealth segments for employers and individuals and held nearly $50 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Security Benefit, an Eldridge business, is one of the fastest growing U.S. retirement companies and continues its mission of helping Americans To and Through Retirement®. Learn more at www.securitybenefit.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

The ClearLine Annuity, in most states form ICC18 5500 (9-18), a single premium, deferred fixed index annuity contract, is issued by SBL. The Rising Income Rider, in most states form ICC18 5520 (9-18), an optional rider available for purchase with the ClearLine Annuity for which a charge applies, is issued by SBL. In Idaho, ClearLine is issued on contract form ICC18 5500 (9-18) and the Rising Income Rider is issued on form ICC18 5520 (9-18). Product features, limitations, and availability may vary by state. Not available in all states. Not a deposit. Not insured by any federal agency. Product not available in New York.

Guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of SBL. Guarantees provided by annuities are subject to the financial strength of the issuing insurance company. Annuities are not FDIC or NCUA/NCUSIF insured; are not obligations or deposits of, and are not guaranteed or underwritten by any bank, savings and loan or credit union, or its affiliates; and are unrelated to and not a condition of the provision or term of any banking service or activity.

Fixed index annuities are not stock market investments and do not directly participate in any equity, bond, other security, or commodities investments. Indices do not include dividends paid on the underlying stocks and therefore do not reflect the total return of the underlying stocks. Neither an index nor any fixed index annuity is comparable to a direct investment in the equity, bond, other security, or commodities markets.

Unless stated otherwise, market Indices do not include dividends paid on the underlying stocks, and therefore do not reflect the total return of the underlying stocks; neither an index nor any market index annuity is comparable to a direct investment in the equity markets. Clients who purchase index annuities are not directly investing in a stock market index.

Neither Barclays Bank PLC (“BB PLC”) nor any of its affiliates (collectively, “Barclays”) is the issuer or producer of the ClearLine Fixed Index Annuity (the “Product”) and Barclays has no responsibilities, obligations or duties to purchasers of the Product. The Avantis Barclays Volatility Control Index (the “Index”), including as applicable any component indices that form part of the Index, is a trademark owned by Barclays and licensed for use by Security Benefit Life Insurance Company (“Security Benefit”) as the issuer or producer of the Product (the “Issuer”). Barclays’ only relationship with the Issuer in respect of the Index is the licensing of the Index, which is administered, compiled and published by BB PLC in its role as the index sponsor (the “Index Sponsor”) without regard to the Issuer or the Product or purchasers of the Product. Additionally, Security Benefit as Issuer of the Product may for itself execute transaction(s) with Barclays in or relating to the Index in connection with the Product. Purchasers acquire the Product from Security Benefit and purchasers neither acquire any interest in the Index nor enter into any relationship of any kind whatsoever with Barclays upon purchasing the Product.

The Product is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Barclays and Barclays makes no representation regarding the advisability of the Product or use of the Index or any data included therein. Barclays shall not be liable in any way to the Issuer, purchasers or to other third parties in respect of the use or accuracy of the Index or any data included therein. The Avantis U.S. Quality Large Cap Index and the proprietary data related thereto (the “Avantis Index”) are the property of American Century Investment Management, Inc. (“American Century”) and are used under license by Barclays Bank PLC.

Neither American Century nor any of its affiliates makes any representation, warranty or assurance, express or implied regarding the Avantis Index, the advisability of purchasing securities generally or the ClearLine Fixed Index Annuity particularly or the ability of the Avantis Index to track general market performance or provide positive investment returns. Neither American Century nor its affiliates are under any obligation or liability in connection with the ClearLine Fixed Index Annuity. Inclusion of a security within the Avantis Index is not a recommendation by American Century or its affiliates to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice. American Century does not guarantee the accuracy and/or the completeness of the Avantis Index and American Century is not and shall not be subject to any damages or liability, direct or indirect, consequential or punitive for any errors, omissions, or delays in or related to the Index.