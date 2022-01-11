XPEL Selected As Exclusive Paint Protection Film and Window Film Sponsor of Audi Club North America

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) a global provider of protective films, and coatings today announced a multi-year designation as the exclusive Paint Protection Film and Window Film sponsor of Audi Club North America.

This new sponsorship will highlight the XPEL brand to Audi Club North America members to drive top of mind awareness for the Company’s industry-leading portfolio of paint protection film and window film offerings. As an exclusive sponsor, XPEL will showcase product features and benefits to a captive audience of Audi owners at club events and through other proprietary Audi Club communication channels. With over 10,000 members, the Audi Club North America is the largest club of Audi enthusiasts worldwide.

“We’re excited to have been selected as the exclusive paint protection and window film sponsor by the Audi Club North America. This exclusive sponsorship opportunity is critically important to XPEL, because it enables us to make direct connections with car enthusiasts of the premier Audi brand,” said Robert Bezner, Vice President Brand at XPEL. “When members think paint protection and window film, we want XPEL to be top of mind because we know we can deliver the product benefits they are seeking.”

XPEL’s paint protection film portfolio includes ULTIMATE PLUSTM, ULTIMATE PLUS BLACKTM and STEALTHTM. Each film is designed to protect painted surfaces from rock chips, scuffs and scratched. It’s PRIMETM window film offering includes a wide range of shades offering up to 98% infrared heat rejection and has received the Skin Cancer Foundation’s Seal of Recommendation for providing safe and effective protection against ultraviolet radiation from the sun.

“Audi Club members have a discerning eye for style, and XPEL window film not only keeps car interiors and passengers cooler, but it also looks cool,” said George Achorn, Executive Director of Audi Club North America. “As paint protection film becomes more prevalent, we want our members to know that they can count on XPEL as a partner to help protect their Audi and keep it looking new each day they hit the road.”

ABOUT XPEL

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.

www.xpel.com

Safe harbor statement

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding XPEL, Inc. and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, anticipated use of proceeds from capital transactions, expansion into new markets, and execution of the company's growth strategy. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of XPEL. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, performance and acceptance of the company's products, economic factors, competition, the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of XPEL. Although XPEL has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and XPEL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.