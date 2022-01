Velodyne Lidar announced a five-year sales agreement for its lidar sensors with QinetiQ Inc. (QinetiQ), a leading defense and security company. QinetiQ selected Velodyne’s sensors to provide perception and mapping capabilities across its unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) portfolio. Velodyne’s lidar sensors power safe, reliable and efficient autonomous mobility. They deliver the range, accuracy and resolution that autonomous vehicles need to map and navigate congested and complex environments. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)