ClearList Provides End-to-End Capital Raising and Shareholder Workflow Solutions for Gatsby

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearList, an equities marketplace for private companies, has successfully completed a range of fundraising activities for Gatsby Digital, Inc. a privately-held, commission-free options trading platform.

ClearList LLC previously completed a successful primary offering fundraise for Gatsby, helping to fill its Series A Round with quality investors. ClearList then enabled Gatsby to provide liquidity to early stakeholders via an auction process on the ClearList ATS. As part of an optimized settlement process through the ClearList platform, Gatsby’s cap table was updated, and trades settled the same day the auction closed. The ClearList ATS for secondary trading helps to establish real-time, transparent price discovery of private company securities and supports enhanced liquidity in the private market.

Gatsby is also utilizing ClearList for a customized corporate event workflow, making the event streamlined and seamless for current stakeholders. Through ClearList’s intuitive and user-friendly platform, Issuers can create a variety of custom event workflows to suit their specific needs.

Ryan Belanger-Saleh, co-CEO of Gatsby, said, “ Gatsby has worked closely with ClearList for many of our capital markets needs and we are extremely impressed with their one-stop solution for private companies. The ClearList team is very Issuer-friendly and has had a dedicated focus on our success.”

Bill White, CEO of ClearList, said, “ The comprehensive ClearList offering creates choices for private companies at every stage of growth and capital management – and Gatsby has very successfully utilized our end-to-end solution.”

ClearList warns that investments in private, unregistered securities involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. An investment in private company securities is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk as well as the potential loss of your entire investment. Private company securities are also highly illiquid and there is no guarantee that a market will develop for such securities, including on the ClearList Alternative Trading System. There is also no guarantee that any private placement will be publicly listed through a direct listing or Initial Public Offering. You should be aware that each investment also carries its own specific risks and that you should complete your own independent due diligence regarding the investment including obtaining additional information, opinions, financial projections, and legal or other investment advice.

The testimonials herein are no guarantee of future performance or success and may not be representative of the experience of other customers.

About ClearList

ClearList excels in providing end-to-end equity management solutions to private companies, including cap table management, valuation and investor services, capital raising, liquidity programs, secondary trading, and pre-IPO solutions. ClearList is committed to putting the interests of private companies first by applying the best elements of the public markets in private company solutions. The ClearList group of integrated companies includes: ClearList LLC (the “ClearList ATS”), Member: FINRA & SIPC; ClearList Securities LLC, Member: FINRA & SIPC, ClearList Technologies LLC, and ClearList TRAX, LLC, an SEC Registered Transfer Agent.

