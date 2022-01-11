Mobilitie and AEG Deploying Industry-leading 5G Network at Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading telecommunications infrastructure company Mobilitie and AEG have partnered together to bring next-generation wireless technology and state-of-the-art connectivity to downtown Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and its adjacent 4 million square foot sports and entertainment district, L.A. LIVE. The wireless network is already being deployed and will be integrated with all the major wireless carriers.

Mobilitie’s 5G deployment throughout Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE will not only meet future wireless demands, but allow for expanded digital initiatives, improved venue operations and enhanced fan communications. The updated network will equip Crypto.com Arena and the entire L.A. LIVE campus with one of the most technologically advanced multi-carrier wireless networks in the country.

“Through our long-standing partnership with Mobilitie, we’re providing sports and live-entertainment fans who visit us from around the world with an unrivaled wireless experience at two of the most iconic downtown Los Angeles venues. This next step in our relationship underscores AEG’s enduring commitment to deliver an unmatched fan experience through cutting-edge technology that also takes our venue operations and efficiencies to the next level,” said Nick Baker, chief operating officer, AEG Global Partnerships.

The rapidly evolving landscape of sports and live entertainment requires a critical wireless connectivity backbone that’s capable of providing guests and staff with a reliable and modern wireless experience. Whether at home or in-venue, fans expect to engage in real-time social media and photo sharing, live video streaming and more. As a result, large-scale sports and live entertainment venues around the world have seen a steady increase in data usage each year, facilitating the need for network innovation and increasingly robust connectivity solutions across the industry.

“We have built a strong relationship with AEG in recent years, and we’re excited to officially begin our expanded partnership at locations and venues as iconic as L.A. LIVE and Crypto.com Arena,” said Christos Karmis, president and CEO of Mobilitie. “Mobilitie is pioneering the delivery of 5G connectivity for our clients, and we’re honored to play a key role in creating a dynamic mobile experience for all fans and guests here. We have the most experienced and capable team in the industry that will ensure AEG, sports fans, visitors and guests all have a 5G experience that exceeds expectations that is enabled by our neutral host network.”

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie, a BAI Communications company, is a leading telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. A global provider of complete wireless solutions, our next-generation infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, fiber, IoT, Wi-Fi and private networks which help deliver wireless connectivity where it is needed. Our engineers innovate solutions to improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries including sports and entertainment arenas, commercial real estate and hospitality properties, university campuses, healthcare facilities, government agencies and transportation terminals.

To learn more, visit www.mobilitie.com or www.baicommunications.com.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually.

More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.